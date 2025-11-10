More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

UAE unlikely to join Gaza stabilization force, official says

“The UAE does not yet see a clear framework for the stability force,” said Emirati presidential adviser Anwar Gargash.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi at the end of his Middle East tour, May 16, 2025. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi at the end of his Middle East tour, May 16, 2025. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
(Nov. 10, 2025 / JNS)

The United Arab Emirates will “probably” not join President Donald Trump’s International Stabilization Force for the Gaza Strip, a senior Emirati official stated on Monday.

“The UAE does not yet see a clear framework for the stability force, and under such circumstances will probably not participate in such a force,” Emirati presidential adviser on diplomatic affairs Anwar Gargash told the Emirates Policy Center’s Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate forum.

The United States has circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council that would give Washington and its regional partners a broad mandate to govern Gaza and provide security for at least two years.

The ISF would work to demilitarize Gaza, as envisioned in the U.S. peace plan, including through “the destruction and prevention of rebuilding of military, terror and offensive infrastructure, as well as the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups,” the draft states.

The Gaza “enforcement force” is to operate under a “unified command acceptable to the Board of Peace,” which Trump previously suggested could be headed by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and will work “in close consultation and cooperation” with Egypt and Israel.

The U.S.-led international coalition is widely expected to include troops supplied by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, as well as the United Arab Emirates.

However, an Israeli government spokesperson told reporters on Sunday afternoon that “Turkish soldiers will not be deployed in the Gaza Strip.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, visiting the Jewish state last month, said. “We’re not going to force anything on our Israeli friends when it comes to foreign troops on their soil,” while noting that Washington does believe that “there’s a constructive role for the Turks to play.”

Jerusalem opposes any involvement by Turkey in the reconstruction of Gaza, due to its support for Hamas and hostility toward the Jewish state.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly incited against Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack and throughout the war, and imposed a series of anti-Israel measures, including a trade boycott.

Last week, Istanbul’s Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 36 other top officials. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz slammed Ankara’s move, calling Erdoğan to “take his ridiculous arrest warrants and get out of here.”

Middle East Gaza Strip Trump Administration Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee head Simcha Rothman chairs leads a committee meeting in Jerusalem, July 4, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
Jews who travel into Area A of Judea and Samaria face a “danger of death,” Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman told JNS.
August 10, 2026 06:37 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David