Uganda to erect statue of Yoni Netanyahu at Entebbe Airport

The head of Uganda’s military said on Thursday that his country is set to unveil a statue of IDF Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, the older brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was killed in action in Uganda during a counter-terrorism operation that rescued more than 100 hostages almost 50 years ago.

“In order to strengthen our close blood relations with Israel, we shall soon unveil a statue to Yoni Netanyahu at the exact spot he was killed at Entebbe Airport,” tweeted Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and the son of the country’s President Yoweri Museveni.

“Yoni was the big brother of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Godbless Uganda and Israel,” he added.

In order to strengthen our close blood relations with Israel, we shall soon unveil a statue to Yoni Netanyahu at the exact spot he was killed at Entebbe Airport. Yoni was the big brother of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Godbless Uganda and Israel. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 19, 2026

Yonatan Netanyahu died while commanding soldiers in a raid to free 102 hostages at Entebbe airport in Uganda on July 4, 1976.

On June 27, 1976, Palestinian and German terrorists hijacked an Air France plane en route from Israel to Paris with 248 passengers onboard and forced it to fly to Uganda’s main airport in Entebbe. Uganda’s government provided cover for the hijackers, who were welcomed personally by dictator Idi Amin.

The terrorists separated the Israelis and Jews from the larger group of hostages and forced them into another room. On the first day, 47 non-Israeli hostages were released. The next day, 101 more non-Israeli hostages were allowed to leave.

More than 100 Israeli and Jewish passengers remained as the hijackers threatened to kill them if their demands were not met.

Israel’s response was “Operation Thunderbolt,” led by Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu. His 29-man General Staff Reconnaissance Unit (Sayeret Matkal) was given the primary task of attacking the airport terminal and rescuing the hostages.

The operation took place under cover of night and rescued 102 hostages. Yoni Netanyahu was killed and five Israeli commandos were wounded.

“Operation Thunderbolt” was renamed “Operation Yonatan” in his memory.