WATCH: Israel trains Somaliland’s first water engineers

Israel has trained Somaliland’s first cohort of water engineers through a program run by MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, the two governments announced on Monday.

The Somaliland delegation traveled to Israel to study how the country overcame water shortages through technological innovation.

Officials said the program will bolster the region’s capacity to manage water resources for agriculture, livestock and industry, with the goal of improving food security and supporting economic development.

On Dec. 26, Israel became the first country to recognize the independence of Somaliland, a state in the Horn of Africa.