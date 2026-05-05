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Agriculture

The Harel Farm, eastern Gush Etzion, Israel, April 23, 2026. Photo by Josh Hasten.
Feature
A controversy about the funding of farms in Judea-Samaria
KKL–JNF says that its decision to stop support for some of the agricultural holdings has nothing to do with where they’re located in relation to the ‘Green Line.’
May. 5, 2026
Josh Hasten
Cultivaid
U.S. News
Agricultural science ‘doesn’t know politics,’ says Israeli-American, of nonprofit CultivAid, winner of Bronfman prize
“When we talk about irrigation or plants, we see that this common language can overcome many political difficulties,” Tomer Malchi told JNS.
May. 4, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and South Sudan’s Foreign Minister James Pitia Morgan in an illustrated graphic created by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Israeli gov’t to approve new agreement with South Sudan, says Israeli FM
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar congratulated his newly appointed counterpart, as the two diplomats discussed the situation of both countries.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Somaliland
World News
Israeli Cabinet unanimously approves first ambassador to Somaliland
Michael Lotem finished a three-year tour as envoy to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
An undated Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas War. Credit: Jaber Jehad Badwan via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
EU, UN joint report puts Gaza recovery, reconstruction costs at over $70 billion
The assessment calls for the return of Palestinian Authority governance and efforts to “advance a durable political settlement based on the two-state solution.”
Apr. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) questions Fed chair Jerome Powell during the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Oversight of the Treasury Department and Fed Reserve Pandemic response in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 2020. Photo by Bill O'Leary-POOL/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Pro-Israel Georgia Democratic Rep David Scott dies at age 80
After Scott’s death, anti-Israel group Track AIPAC touted the possibility of replacing him with a primary opponent who accuses Israel of “genocide.”
Apr. 22, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi hosts Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Hargeisa, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Israel appoints first-ever ambassador to Somaliland
Michael Lotem has previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles.
Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
The Passover seder in Jerusalem. Credit: KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
A shelter is placed at an Israeli farm as part of HaShomer HaChadash's crowdfunding campaign. Credit: Courtesy of HaShomer HaChadash.
Israel News
60 bomb shelters deployed to unprotected Israeli farms
The campaign, named for slain farmer Omer Weinstein, aims to place protective shelters on agricultural land as “Operation Roaring Lion” continues.
Mar. 28, 2026
ILH Staff
Russian corvette Stoikiy is towed into Simon's Town harbor, near Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 9, 2026. Photo by Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israel said to have hit key Iran–Russia supply route in Caspian Sea strike
The route links Russian and Iranian ports and allows the countries to swap weapons, drones, ammunition, oil and foodstuffs.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Nuriel Dubin, 27, from Moshav Margaliot, who was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on March 24, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the family.
Israel News
One killed, two wounded in Hezbollah rocket assault on Galilee
Nuriel Dubin, 27, was a resident of Moshav Margaliot.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol
The president of the National Congress of Honduras, Tomás Zambrano, and the Latin America director of the Israel Allies Foundation, Leopoldo Martinez, on March 23, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
World News
Honduran congressional leader lauds war against Iran as a global game-changer
José Tomás Zambrano says U.S.–Israel campaign could weaken Tehran’s terror reach in Central and South America.
Mar. 24, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
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