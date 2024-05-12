Israel to mark first post-Oct. 7 Memorial Day

(May 12, 2024 / JNS)

Israel will mark its first post-Oct. 7 Memorial Day beginning Sunday at sundown and extending until Monday evening.

Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism (Yom Hazikaron) will be ushered in with a siren at 8 p.m., followed by a state ceremony in Jerusalem.

Another siren will sound Monday morning at 11.

Since the last Memorial Day (April 25, 2023), 1,594 Israeli soldiers and civilians have died. This includes 760 Israel Defense Forces soldiers (61 of whom succumbed to their wounds from previous years) and 834 civilians, of which 822 were killed on or after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, according to numbers released by the Israeli Ministry of Defense on Thursday.

Five additional soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

A total of 30,139 security personnel and civilians have been killed defending the Land of Israel and in terrorist attacks since 1860, the year in which the first Jews left the walls of Jerusalem to build new Jewish neighborhoods.