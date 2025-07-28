JCC Maccabi Campus Games readies for tip-off

( July 28, 2025 / Adam Reinherz/Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle )

Athletes aren’t the only ones rushing toward the finish line. With just a week remaining until the start of the JCC Maccabi Campus Games, organizers are eagerly completing the final touches on what will be this year’s largest in-person Jewish youth sporting event worldwide.

Rachael Speck, chief program and innovation officer and games supervisor at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, said that after more than 12 months of preparation, athletes, coaches, parents and community members can expect a transformative experience when it comes to involvement in the competitions.

“This is going to be a global, mega-event,” she said.

More than 50 delegations—hailing from North America, the United Kingdom and Israel—are expected to participate in the Aug. 3-8 event. Held in Oakland in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh, the Games are slated to welcome nearly 2,000 athletes.

Historically, each athlete brings along 2.6 guests, Speck said. “With that, obviously, comes an opportunity to showcase what an amazing Jewish community Pittsburgh is—what an amazing city Pittsburgh is.”

While the Games will enable participants to enjoy Pitt’s world-class venues, several events will tout the region’s robust Jewish offerings. In addition to a community service activity, athletes will attend Jewish Heritage Night at PNC Park on Aug. 5 as the Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants.

Additionally, given that the Games are tailored to high school students who may be contemplating post-secondary study, events for parents — organized in partnership with Pittsburgh’s Hillel Jewish University Center and Hillel International—will occur throughout the week, including a panel discussion about Jewish life on campus, a reception at Hillel JUC and a happy hour at Bakery Square.

Introducing guests to the possibilities of Pittsburgh means delivering information and goodies, Speck continued. Thanks to a partnership with Visit Pittsburgh, individuals staying in “Visit Pittsburgh-partnered hotels in Oakland” will receive welcome bags with recommendations of what to see, do and eat there.

Aiding organizers are nearly 700 volunteers. Assembled by Speck and her colleagues during the past year, the volunteers have already tackled myriad tasks, though the Games are seeking additional assistance.

The Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

‘The power of community’

In Pittsburgh, lending a hand is one way to get involved. Attending the Games is another.

Games co-chair Linda Simon encouraged Pittsburghers to register online and attend the Opening Ceremonies on Aug. 4 at the Petersen Events Center. Along with a parade of athletes, the festival will be emceed by Josh Getzoff, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and feature Montana Tucker, an American dancer, singer and social-media influencer, who frequently shares pro-Israel content with her 9 million TikTok followers.

Social-media influencer Montana Tucker at the March for Jerusalem in Montreal, Sept. 8, 2024. Photo by Amelie Botbol.

“She’s really found a unique way to connect with a teen audience, and we’re excited to have her as our star guest for the opening ceremonies,” Speck said.

Additional guests slated to attend the Games include American-Israeli basketball player Tamir Goodman, Israeli judo champion and Olympic medalist Or Sasson, French-Israeli UFC fighter Natan Levy, as well as DJ Artifex, a survivor of and performer at the Nova Music Festival, according to the JCC Association of North America.

The Games hold undeniable significance, Simon said, as they not only spotlight top athletes and performers, but also give Jewish teens a chance to connect. “For many of these kids, it’s their first Jewish experience.”

Barak Hermann. Credit: Courtesy.

“As one of the most significant touchpoints for Jewish teen engagement across the continent, JCC Maccabi ignites identity, belonging and leadership in our teens, coaches and volunteers—and reminds us of the power of community,” Barak Hermann, president and CEO of JCC Association, said in a statement.

The Pittsburgh Games, organizers told the Chronicle, can foster peer connections and greater ties to the Jewish state. The hope comes on the heels of data released last month by Pew Research Center that “younger people are more likely than older people to have an unfavorable view of Israel.”

According to the study, the greatest disparity occurred in “high-income countries surveyed,” including Australia, Canada, France, Poland, South Korea and the United States.

For teenagers who may be encountering their first Jewish experience through the Games, Simon said, it’s essential to convey that though this may be an initial step on a Jewish path, “they are not alone on this journey, they’re part of a greater community and there are more wonderful things to come.”

Fara Marcus, JCC’s chief development and marketing officer, credited the wider community with ensuring the Games’ success.

To date, organizers have raised $3.5 million. The sum, Marcus said, “is more than just a financial achievement; it’s a powerful statement of belief in our mission. This level of support ensures the seamless operation of the 2025 JCC Maccabi Campus Games and reflects our community’s deep commitment to Jewish identity, youth engagement and global connection.”

Simon said she’s proud of Pittsburgh and its effort to support young Jewish athletes. She hopes community members “come take part in this once in a lifetime experience.”

Though some content will be shared via social-media channels, the full experience of the opening ceremony and games is reserved for in-person attendees.

Whether participating as an athlete, coach, volunteer or spectator, this is a chance to “celebrate Jewish life and Jewish joy,” Speck said. “What an opportunity for Pittsburgh.”

Reprinted with permission from the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle.