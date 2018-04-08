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Hamas sending civilians in Gaza to die for media coverage, says Abbas’s adviser

Mahmoud Abbas’ senior advisor has accused Hamas of intentionally sending Palestinians in Gaza to “go and die,” for the sole purpose that Hamas will have stories of dead Palestinians to tell the media.

Apr. 8, 2018
Palestinian protesters attempt to blind Israel Defense Forces with mirrors, as they demonstrate and burn tires near the border with Israel in the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on April 6, 2018. Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90
Palestinian protesters attempt to blind Israel Defense Forces with mirrors, as they demonstrate and burn tires near the border with Israel in the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on April 6, 2018. Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

Mahmoud Abbas’ senior advisor has accused Hamas of intentionally sending Palestinians in Gaza to “go and die,” for the sole purpose that Hamas will have stories of dead Palestinians to tell the media. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Abbas’ Advisor on Islamic Affairs and Supreme Sharia Judge, delivered a sermon on Friday from the PA headquarters in Ramallah, in the presence of Mahmoud Abbas. He accused Hamas of deliberately encouraging civilians to endanger themselves: “You Palestinians, our people, go and die so that we’ll go to the TV and media with strong declarations.” Al-Habbash claimed that the Palestinian population are not being fooled by Hamas anymore, and “sides with the PLO.” Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Abbas’ Advisor on Islamic Affairs and Supreme Sharia Judge: “The Palestinian people... doesn’t care about those [Hamas] with ‘the emotional stories of heroism,’ those with the slogans of heroism - slogans that when you hear them, you think that the people saying them are inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque after they liberated it. And afterwards you discover that they’re only selling illusions, trading in suffering and blood, trading in victims, [saying]: ‘You Palestinians, our people, go and die so that we’ll go to the TV and media with strong declarations.’ These [Hamas] acts of ‘heroism’ don’t fool anyone anymore. The Palestinian people... sides with the PLO.” [Official PA TV, April 6, 2018] While Abbas’ advisor was criticizing Hamas for sending Palestinians to their death, Abbas’ Fatah Movement celebrated the participation of an infant in the Gaza demonstrations. Fatah posted a photo of a six-month-old baby who had been placed on a pile of tires. The tires would eventually be burned at the Gaza demonstrations: Posted text: “A child no older than six months was among the participants in the demonstrations today (Friday) [April 6, 2018] and in the March of Return events on the eastern border of the Gaza Strip” [Official Fatah Facebook page, April 6, 2018] Itamar Marcus is the director of Palestinian Media Watch.

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