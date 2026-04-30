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WATCH: ‘Hezbollah obstacle to peace’ message lights up Times Square

A campaign by the Israeli consulate in New York calls for the advancement of peace with Lebanon.

Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
A general view of Times Square
A general view of Times Square in New York City on Oct. 09, 2025. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Athlos/Getty Images.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

A message singling out Hezbollah as the obstacle to peace between Israel and Lebanon was screened in Times Square, New York on Tuesday.

The screen showed the Israeli and Lebanese flags side by side, accompanied by a sentence that read, “Two neighbors, one obstacle to peace—Hezbollah, made in Iran.”

The Israeli foreign ministry posted a video from the square, tweeting, “Neighboring nations deserve better than what stands between them.”

This campaign was initiated by the Israeli consulate in New York, led by Consul General Ofir Akunis, and the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“The world must destroy Hezbollah, which is an Iranian proxy that has destroyed Lebanon,” according to the campaign.

Jerusalem recently opened official talks with Beirut for the first time in three decades. At the same time, Hezbollah has ramped up its attacks on Israel and Israeli troops deployed in Southern Lebanon.

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