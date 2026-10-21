Israeli FM congratulates Romania’s new government, vows closer ties
(Oct. 21, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday congratulated Romania on the formation of its new government under Prime Minister Luca Niculescu, and expressed his intention to strengthen bilateral ties.
Sa’ar said he looked forward to working closely with newly appointed Foreign Minister Dan Neculăescu to bolster the “longstanding friendship and strategic partnership” between Israel and Romania.
I extend my warm congratulations to the people of Romania and to Prime Minister @LucaNiculescu on the formation of the new government, and wish him every success in his new role.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 20, 2026
I look forward to meeting and working closely with Foreign Minister @DanNeculaescu to further…