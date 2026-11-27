The expanding geographical reach of the Russia-Ukraine war is forcing Israel to confront the possibility that a conflict it has sought to avoid could have increasingly direct implications for its national security.

The latest Ukrainian strike on Russian naval assets off the coast of Libya highlights the vulnerability of Moscow’s military infrastructure in the Mediterranean, raising questions about the future of Russia’s naval facility at Tartus and airbase at Hmeimim in Syria.

While Moscow may seek to compensate for its military limitations through deeper cooperation with Iran and renewed influence in Syria, a weakening of Russia’s regional presence could benefit Turkey, presenting Israel with a different set of strategic challenges.

Russia’s Mediterranean vulnerabilities

Geopolitical and national security analyst Irina Tsukerman believes Ukrainian operations in the Mediterranean could complicate Russia’s ability to sustain its military deployments throughout the Middle East and Africa.

“Ukrainian strikes against Russian naval assets off Libya have exposed vulnerabilities in Moscow’s Mediterranean supply routes, particularly those supporting Russian military operations in Syria and Africa,” Tsukerman told JNS. “Moscow has already committed substantial military resources to Ukraine, limiting the forces available to protect its overseas deployments.”

These developments could force Russia to divert additional resources toward protecting its maritime supply routes, complicating its efforts to maintain reliable logistical connections with Tartus and Hmeimim.

However, a weakening of Russia’s conventional military posture does not necessarily translate into a diminished threat to Israel. Moscow could become increasingly reliant on intelligence cooperation, regional partnerships, and diplomatic pressure to preserve its influence.

Israel’s strategic balancing act

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, successive Israeli governments have sought to avoid direct involvement in the conflict while preserving diplomatic relations with both Moscow and Kyiv.

Dr. Ze’ev Khanin, a lecturer in Bar-Ilan University’s Department of Political Studies and head of the Post-Soviet Conflict Research Program at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA), attributes this policy partly to Israel’s long-term strategic considerations.

“One day the war will be over, and Israel will probably continue cooperation with both Kyiv and Moscow,” Khanin told JNS.

For years, Israeli governments have sought to maintain functional relations with Moscow out of concern that Russia could restrict Israel’s military freedom of action in Syria.

Tsukerman challenges the military rationale underlying that policy.

“Even at the height of Moscow’s military intervention on behalf of Assad, Israeli aircraft repeatedly struck Iranian and Hezbollah targets throughout Syria,” she told JNS. “Russian air-defense systems did not prevent those operations, and Russian commanders avoided direct confrontation with Israeli forces because they understood the military risks.”

Khanin, however, identifies a different strategic consideration that could justify maintaining relations with Moscow following the collapse of the Assad regime: Turkey.

Russia as counterweight to Turkey

The emergence of the government of Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus has fundamentally altered Israel’s strategic calculations in Syria.

Turkey’s close relationship with the new Syrian leadership and its efforts to consolidate regional influence have become a source of concern in Jerusalem.

Against this background, Khanin believes that the maintenance of a limited Russian military presence in Syria could serve Israeli interests.

“Just to counterbalance Turkey, it would not be so bad if the Russian presence in Syria continued,” Khanin told JNS.

Russia and Turkey maintain a complex relationship characterized by simultaneous cooperation and strategic competition.

“Relations between Moscow and Turkey are like a sort of ‘frenemy’ relationship,” Khanin said.

Russia’s interests in Syria appear to center on preserving access to Mediterranean ports and maintaining a limited number of military installations.

The resulting strategic paradox is that while Ukraine’s campaign against Russian assets in the Mediterranean could weaken Moscow’s regional military posture, a substantial Russian withdrawal from Syria could also create opportunities for Turkey to consolidate its influence.

Moscow’s Iranian connection and Israel’s red lines

Perhaps the most immediate threat to Israel stems not from Russian military assets in Syria but from Moscow’s expanding military and intelligence relationship with Tehran. Russia’s reliance on Iranian military assistance in Ukraine has strengthened a partnership that increasingly carries implications for Israeli security.

“Israeli neutrality did nothing to prevent the Kremlin from assisting a government that has repeatedly attacked Israel,” Tsukerman told JNS.

Reports of Russian intelligence assistance to Iran, including information concerning regional military installations and movements, raise concerns about Moscow’s potential contribution to Iranian military planning.

Tsukerman warned that intelligence provided to Tehran could also reach Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed terrorist organizations, allowing Moscow to indirectly threaten Israeli security without becoming directly involved in hostilities.

“The Kremlin has far greater ability to support Iran through intelligence cooperation than to challenge Israel through its own military forces in Syria,” she said.

Khanin similarly warned that Russian military cooperation with Tehran, particularly the potential provision of advanced air-defense systems, could damage relations with Jerusalem.

“It could make relations between Moscow and Jerusalem much colder than they are now,” Khanin told JNS.

While neither Israel nor Russia appears interested in direct military confrontation, both countries have strategic red lines.

According to Khanin, Moscow would regard direct Israeli military involvement on Ukraine’s side, including the provision of offensive weapons or advanced missile-defense technologies, as a significant escalation.

“For Israel, the red line would be if Russia openly stood with Iran in the conflict with Israel,” Khanin said.

The danger for Israel is that Moscow could progressively expand its assistance to Tehran without crossing the threshold of direct military involvement.

Russia’s efforts to rebuild influence in Syria

The collapse of the Assad regime did not necessarily eliminate Russia’s influence within Syria’s political and security establishment.

Moscow is seeking to preserve its military installations while cultivating relationships with the al-Sharaa government.

“Former Assad-era advisers and political fixers have returned to positions of influence under the al-Sharaa government, retaining relationships with Russian military officers and intelligence personnel,” Tsukerman told JNS.

Moscow could exploit these relationships to restore access to Syrian security institutions and expand its intelligence collection capabilities without significantly increasing its conventional military presence. Russia could also seek to influence negotiations concerning southern Syria and future Israeli security arrangements, potentially using its relationship with Washington to compensate for its military limitations.

“Moscow can promote proposals restricting Israeli operations in southern Syria while portraying Russian participation as necessary for regional stability,” Tsukerman said.

Under such circumstances, constraints on Israel’s freedom of action could emerge from diplomatic arrangements rather than Russian military capabilities.

A distant war with increasingly direct implications

Ukraine’s expanding military operations in the Mediterranean underscore the growing interconnectedness of the European and Middle Eastern security theaters.

A Russia under increasing military and logistical pressure could seek to compensate for its conventional military limitations through deeper intelligence cooperation with Iran, renewed influence within Syrian institutions, and diplomatic pressure on Israel. Conversely, a weakening of Russia’s military presence in Syria could strengthen Turkey’s regional position.

Tsukerman noted that Jerusalem must therefore weigh the strategic benefits of maintaining functional relations with Moscow against the security consequences of Russia’s partnership with Tehran.

Both Tsukerman and Khanin seemed to agree, in their separate discussions with JNS, that the war in Ukraine may remain geographically distant from Israel’s borders, but its strategic consequences are increasingly converging with Israel’s immediate security environment.