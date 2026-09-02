More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker

“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.

David Isaac
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
(Sept. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Rozana USA, an international NGO engaged in “health diplomacy,” announced on Monday that Rahm Emanuel and his brothers, Ezekiel and Ari, have donated $550,000 to fund the training of 11 pediatric doctors and 36 pediatric nurses from An-Najah National University Hospital in Nablus (biblical Shechem) at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).

The $550,000 contribution by Rahm, a potential U.S. presidential contender, and his brothers, will honor their parents, Benjamin and Marsha Emanuel. Their late father was a pediatrician and their mother was a radiology technician and therapist.

“This contribution will ultimately provide much needed, improved care for Palestinian children while leveraging the field of healthcare to build constructive, trusting relations between Israeli and Palestinian medical professionals, bridging the divide,” they said.

Otzma Yehudit Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech responded angrily, saying she would prevent the training of Palestinian doctors and nurses in Israel.

“As chair of the Knesset Health Committee, I was the first to bring to the agenda the outrageous phenomenon of training doctors from the P.A. [Palestinian Authority] in Israeli hospitals,” she posted to X on Monday.

“Israeli hospitals, residency beds, senior staff, and the professional expertise of the Israeli health system are not a training factory for the enemy.”

She said she would turn to the Israeli Health Minister and Ichilov hospital’s CEO demanding that they stop the program.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Bruce Blakeman
U.S. News
If elected, Bruce Blakeman will protect Jews forcefully, GOP NY gubernatorial hopeful challenging Hochul tells JNS
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
September 1, 2026 05:12 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Dec. 7, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
World News
Merz says Israel ‘wouldn’t exist’ without German aid
The assertion by the chancellor, a supporter of the Jewish State, contrasts with Jerusalem’s rejection of such narratives.
September 2, 2026 12:07 AM
Canaan Lidor
Mindy Klein Canada
Israel News
Canadians moving to Israel find Jewish future, worry about those left behind
“We’re very proud Jews. We want to live like proud Jews,” a Toronto-area father told JNS.
Aug. 31, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israel Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram (left) shakes hands with his Greek counterpart, Maj. Gen. Ioannis Bouras, after signing an approximately €3 billion ($3.5 billion) defense export agreement at Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, Aug. 31, 2026. Photo: Israel Defense Ministry.
Israel News
Israel, Greece ink $3.5 billion ‘Achilles Shield’ defense pact
The arms accord will see the largest-ever military export sale between Jerusalem and Athens.
Aug. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:10
IDF strikes Hezbollah after terror group launches drones at troops
02:09
Bessent: Hormuz could lose oil chokepoint role within two years
01:44
IDF: Interceptor missiles likely fired at ‘false target’
01:32
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
01:16
IDF fires interceptors at ‘suspicious aerial target’ likely from Lebanon
01:08
Helsinki’s main synagogue celebrates 120th anniversary
00:37
Netanyahu, Herzog meet Congo’s president in Jerusalem
00:07
State Department warns Americans of possible Middle East escalation
17:30
California legislature passes bill recognizing Jews as an ethnicity under state law, in data collection
17:07
Turkey joins Artemis Accords, State Department says
16:12
FBI director hosts Shin Bet counterpart
14:29
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing JD Vance’s home
14:00
Israeli-Ukrainian dancer Adele Zaikman to join upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
13:51
Trump names pastor and ‘longtime friend’ an adviser on tobacco health issues
13:48
Jewish Michigan attorney general an ‘absolute embarrassment,’ DC JCRC head says
13:33
CENTCOM: US forces have started striking IRGC targets in Iran
10:41
IDF says it struck Hamas commander in northern Gaza Strip
09:24
Herzog: Israeli and Lebanese children deserve peace
09:12
Israeli startups raise capital of $9.6 billion in 8 months
08:57
Syria seeks diplomatic solution with Israel, FM says
08:36
Herzog to meet DR Congo president in Jerusalem
08:33
Israel rebukes celebrity campaign for Barghouti’s release
08:03
Israel declares additional 91 acres of state land in Judea for planned city
07:59
Israel marks 85 years since Nazi yellow-star decree
07:36
Pezeshkian says Iran would reciprocate if US resumes compliance with June deal
07:14
Tel Aviv expands school smartphone ban
06:47
Waltz urges global enforcement of Iran sanctions
06:29
Netanyahu opens school year at Ramle elementary school
06:11
Beit Shemesh approved for private firearms licensing
05:50
Waltz: UN special rapporteur system ‘broken’
05:31
Ex-Israeli police superintendent joins Abbas’s Arab Ra’am Party
05:14
IDF strikes several Gaza targets to remove threats to troops
05:12
Danon accuses UN rapporteur Albanese of antisemitism
04:53
Herzog marks school opening with appeal for missing Haymanut Kasau
04:33
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient treated in isolation
04:11
Netanyahu meets IDF reservists featured in traveling exhibition
03:51
Bessent outlines four core demands for Iran to negotiate on deal
03:30
IDF kills Hamas commander in Gaza City
03:10
Danon meets Venezuelan UN envoy after years of estrangement
02:45
Trump calls Iran conflict ‘relatively little war’ for US
02:29
Netanyahu applauds $3 billion-plus ‘Achilles Shield’ deal
02:03
Netanyahu meets Mossad chief at agency headquarters
01:56
Israeli FM accuses Turkey of ‘lies and blood libels’ against Israel
01:37
Tanker struck by three projectiles near Strait of Hormuz
01:29
Noa community established in northern Samaria
01:08
Israel’s Gaza-border school enrollment up 9% since Oct. 7
00:44
Herzog mourns Israeli Nobel laureate Ada Yonath
13:45
Student who drew swastikas during class at Michigan school disciplined, superintendent tells JNS
13:22
‘Historic that it’s even happening,’ Huckabee says of Israel-Lebanon talks
13:13
House speaker suggests Iran operations could be completed by midterms
More Updates
JNS TV
Palestinians inspect a house that was set on fire and spray-painted with graffiti during an attack by a group of extremist Jewish settlers in the village of Osarin on Aug. 23, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The ‘settler violence’ story that wasn’t true
September 1, 2026 04:31 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Daniel Winston
Opinion
The loose cannon on Trump’s deck
Daniel Winston
Opinion
The Gaza war’s missing story: The millions who were saved
Michael Berenhaus