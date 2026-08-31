More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Australian documentary on cancel culture quashing Jewish artists is itself canceled

The film was also nixed by both of Australia’s national public broadcasters.

Etgar Lefkovits
Director Danny Ben-Moshe in Melbourne at a location filmed in his documentary "Cancelled." Credit: Courtesy.
Director Danny Ben-Moshe in Melbourne, at a location filmed in his documentary “Cancelled.” Credit: Courtesy.
(Aug. 31, 2026 / JNS)

An Australian documentary on how antisemitic cancel culture post-Oct. 7 has manifested itself in the world of art has itself been “canceled,” with the country’s major film festivals and its two public broadcasters refusing to screen the film, the documentary’s producer and director said on Sunday.

The film ‘Cancelled,’ which portrays the doxing of Jewish artists in Australia following the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel three years ago, will premiere at the Jewish International Film Festival in Australia in September after the high-profile Sydney and Melbourne film festivals both rejected the movie.

“The fact that the film itself has ironically gotten canceled vindicates the whole film in the form of a Greek tragedy,” the documentary’s filmmaker, Danny Ben-Moshe, told JNS. “At first I found it massively disappointing, but then I found it affirmative in that it proved the whole thesis of the film and left no room for doubt.”

The 88-minute documentary, which includes prominent Australian Jewish artists, was also nixed by both Australia’s national public broadcaster, ABC, and the country’s multicultural network SBS, both of which are taxpayer-funded. It will instead air on News24 Australia, formerly Sky News Australia, a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

“I was living in that art world until Israel was the victim on October 7, and you are never supposed to stand up for Israel,” said Nina Sanadze, an Australian artist who appears in the film and was one of 600 publicly doxed Jewish creators after Oct. 7.

Ben-Moshe said that he had made the film over the last two years for a non-Jewish audience, since the subject was all too well known to the Jewish community. Jewish leaders have condemned the Australian government for allowing a climate of incitement to violence following the Oct. 7 attacks to run unchecked, leading to a series of hate-based assaults that culminated in last year’s Bondi Beach massacre, the worst terrorist attack in the country’s history.

“This brings clarity to where we stand, and we don’t stand in a good place,” Ben-Moshe said.

He said that the fact that the country’s cultural gatekeepers and elite institutions did not find it appropriate to screen such a film even after a months-long just -concluded state inquiry on antisemitism speaks volumes for the future, and is much more concerning than the average hate-monger.

“Antisemitism is not just about hating Jews but about the inability to empathize with Jews because we are an inconvenient truth that challenges the zeitgeist narrative that they subscribe to,” he said.

About 110,000 Jews live in Australia, primarily in Melbourne and Sydney.

“The only conclusion I can reach is that the future of Australian Jews looks bleak,” Ben-Moshe said.

Australia Arts and Entertainment
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
US Navy jet
U.S. News
US, Iranian regime trade strikes after weeks-long lull
“It’s not a decisive shift to a new phase of the war,” Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS. “Rather it is a reminder that the U.S. has the will to police the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian retaliation was likely factored into U.S. planning.”
August 30, 2026 07:01 PM
JNS Staff
Ahead of the British election, Labour Party leader Ed Miliband (pictured), who is Jewish, has drawn criticism from his own religious community for his party's support of a Palestinian state. Credit: Ed Miliband/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Domestic politics drive Britain’s proposed ban on settlement goods, UK chief rabbi says
“I explained why I believe the UK Government’s intended sanctions will be counter-productive,” Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said.
August 31, 2026 01:17 AM
JNS Staff
Low-angle exterior view of the Canadian Broadcasting Centre with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Societe Radio-Canada branding visible on the facade in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on May 5, 2026. Photo by Martin Bertrand / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
‘CBC’ ends mandate to cite sources when calling 9/11 terrorism
The Canadian network updated editorial guidelines after a leaked memo on Al-Qaeda sparked backlash ahead of the attack’s 25th anniversary.
Aug. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Andy Burnham
Israel News
UK, Israel trade barbs over London’s possible Judea and Samaria sanctions
Dropping the UK from Kiryat Gat center would undermine 20-point plan for Gaza—British embassy
Aug. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:12
Palestinian terror suspect arrested in overnight Nablus raid
01:46
CENTCOM says 83 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
01:27
Iran fires missiles at US bases in Jordan after Hormuz strike
01:14
Jerusalem calls out Turkey’s hypocrisy for claiming Israel ‘expansionist’
14:19
UK Cabinet Office takes action over Netanyahu death-wish post
13:28
Qatari media chief calls on Allah to scatter Jews, ‘remove their entity from earth’
12:07
North American immigration to Israel surges as 1,100 arrive in August
10:55
UK tabloid apologizes to JK Rowling over Holocaust denial allegation
10:33
Doctors Without Borders denies reality as Hamas exploits hospitals, Israel says
09:59
‘Fake problem,’ ZOA says of Senate Dems decrying ‘settler violence’ in Judea, Samaria
09:16
Trump shares post calling on him to ‘create legal pathway for Jewish Canadians facing antisemitism’
08:44
Kfar Aza secretariat reopens inside kibbutz for first time since Oct. 7 evacuation
08:23
Israel marks 129 years since First Zionist Congress
08:04
Israeli forces seize 1.4m shekels in suspected terror funds
07:48
Kindergartens inaugurated in Ganim, Kadim, 21 years after disengagement
07:18
COGAT says Gaza ‘flooded’ with aid as food sits uncollected
06:54
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist in central Gaza
06:51
IDF kills two Hamas Nukhba terrorists in Khan Yunis
06:33
Israel gasoline price to match record at 8.25 shekels per liter
06:13
Israel Police arrest 10 Palestinian infiltrators in Tel Aviv apartment
05:57
Two Israeli minors indicted for carrying out missions for Iranian agent
05:36
Khamenei calls US, Israel ‘sworn enemies’ of Muslim unity
05:15
Foreign anti-Israel activist held on suspicion of indecent act against minor in Judea
04:56
Swiss police disperse illegal ‘death to Zionism’ rally
04:31
Hundreds of Haredim expected to report for IDF enlistment
04:11
Woman convicted for antisemitic assault near London school
04:02
Israeli forces foil handgun smuggling on eastern border
03:48
Ex-US envoy Friedman rejects senators’ criticism, disputes Qusra ‘siege’ claims
03:26
Khamenei accuses US of revealing its ‘colonial objectives’
03:07
Mladenov: Failure to implement Trump’s Gaza plan will radicalize a generation of Palestinians
02:39
Shin Bet confirms Yair Netanyahu extracted from Miami due to ‘significant threat’
02:09
IDF strike in northern Gaza kills Oct. 7 terrorist commander
01:52
US embassy in Beirut: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese gov’t sole interlocutor
01:29
Hezbollah chief again rejects Israel-Lebanon framework deal
01:18
Gaza: IDF slays Hamas company commander, sniper
00:57
CENTCOM says redirected 82 vessels in blockade mission against Iran
00:37
Netanyahu condemns Israeli ‘rioters’ clashing with Palestinians in Samaria
00:07
Four men plead guilty to arson attack on Jewish ambulances in London
22:05
Meta removes 35 accounts of Iranian-linked network targeting US users
20:03
California legislature passes two ‘critically important’ bills for Jews
18:11
IDF targets Hamas terrorist inside Gaza hospital
17:12
Irishman charged in France with threatening Jewish tourists
08:05
Former Gaza hostage Elkana Bohbot welcomes baby daughter
07:35
Jerusalem musician, terror attack survivor Pesach Krishevsky dies at 90
07:05
Iran signals interest in renewed US talks
06:44
Ofer Ayubi named deputy mayor of Jerusalem
06:08
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
04:17
Two Israelis indicted over ISIS-linked attack plots
03:50
Herzog conveys condolences following death of Norway’s King Harald V
03:20
IDF kills two Hamas commanders in Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists, July 2026. Credit: IDF.
JNS TV / Basic Law
The rule-of-law crisis fueling violence in Judea and Samaria
August 30, 2026 04:31 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Michael Freund
Opinion
Azerbaijan is a Jewish story written in three alphabets
Michael Freund
Efrat Last. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A sunken ship raises an Israeli divide from the depths
Efrat Last