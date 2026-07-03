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Shimon Refaeli. Credit: Courtesy.

Shimon Refaeli

An Israeli soldier holds a combined U.S-Israeli flag ahead of Yom Ha'atzmaut, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Opinion
250 years of America: The alliance that safeguards the free world
The enduring partnership between Jerusalem and Washington stands as a testament to shared biblical values, liberty and moral responsibility.
July 3, 2026
Shimon Refaeli