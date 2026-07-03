Shimon Refaeli

Speaking on behalf of the E5, the French envoy to the global body said that those bidding for construction contracts in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem risk “legal and reputational consequences.”
Speaking on behalf of the E5, the French envoy to the global body said that those bidding for construction contracts in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem risk “legal and reputational consequences.”
“Not identifying Hamas as a terrorist organization is, I think, a failure, Marc Miller told the Canadian Press. “And not clearly stating that, for example, Hamas intended to kill Jews is, I think, an unfortunate error in curation and should be rectified.”
“The message being sent is that you can get away with attacking someone in broad daylight because you disagree with their opinions, especially if it involves feelings about Israel,” Joshua Burt, of the Anti-Defamation League, told JNS.
Speaking on behalf of the E5, the French envoy to the global body said that those bidding for construction contracts in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem risk “legal and reputational consequences.”
Speaking on behalf of the E5, the French envoy to the global body said that those bidding for construction contracts in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem risk “legal and reputational consequences.”
“Not identifying Hamas as a terrorist organization is, I think, a failure, Marc Miller told the Canadian Press. “And not clearly stating that, for example, Hamas intended to kill Jews is, I think, an unfortunate error in curation and should be rectified.”
“The message being sent is that you can get away with attacking someone in broad daylight because you disagree with their opinions, especially if it involves feelings about Israel,” Joshua Burt, of the Anti-Defamation League, told JNS.