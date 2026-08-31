More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Canadians moving to Israel find Jewish future, worry about those left behind

“We’re very proud Jews. We want to live like proud Jews,” a Toronto-area father told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mindy Klein Canada
Mindy Klein in Jerusalem, Aug. 30, 2026. Photo by Jessica Russak-Hoffman.
(Aug. 31, 2026 / JNS)

Yoel and Yael Eis did not uproot their four children from Thornhill, Ontario, because they felt they had to flee Canada. Their relatives were already in Israel, and the timing felt right, they told JNS at a Nefesh B’Nefesh party attended by hundreds of new olim, immigrants to Israel, on a patio outside the nonprofit’s Jerusalem offices.

“I think day-to-day, we felt safe,” Yael Eis, 40, told JNS. “We were in a bubble, part of a really nice, comfortable, easy Jewish community.”

That bubble required security around Jewish schools and an increased police presence, she told JNS. Their synagogue was among three in the Toronto area struck by gunfire in March.

In June, Toronto police said a terrorist criminal-for-hire network was recruiting young people via encrypted apps and paying them to film shootings at synagogues, schools and the U.S. consulate. A Hezbollah commander has been indicted in the United States on charges linked to the shootings.

“I don’t think we felt like we needed to run away,” Yoel Eis, 42, told JNS. “But it felt more like Europe than it’s ever felt before.”

Jews were the targets of 82% of religion-based hate crimes in Toronto in 2025, according to annual hate crime statistics that the Toronto Police Service released in May. In July, the national Canadian statistical office said that Jews were targets of 70.7% of all religion-based hate crimes in Canada in 2025. Although some 1% of Canadians are Jewish, 16.7% of all forms of hate crimes in Canada last year targeted Jews, per the official statistics.

The Eis family moved to Modi’in in August, drawn by the city’s support for children learning Hebrew and its proximity to their relatives. Yael Eis plans to continue her social work practice, but her husband is looking for work in human resources.

“We know this is where we’re supposed to be,” Yoel Eis told JNS. “We never felt a huge pull but over the past couple years, we’ve been talking more openly about it, and we just thought this is the right time. There was nothing really keeping us in Toronto, either.”

“We’re very proud Jews,” he said. “We want to live like proud Jews.”

Lauryn Berman, 36, who moved from Toronto with her husband and three children, also said that her family hadn’t fled Canada.

“We feel blessed that we were able to make aliyah,” she told JNS, as her children sat for Israel-themed face painting at the Nefesh party.

Berman worries about “our friends and family that are still there,” she told JNS.

“It’s definitely scary right now,” she said, of the for-hire terror network. “They catch people, and it’s like, sure, until the next person gets hired and does it again.”

Berman’s family found an apartment in Mitzpe Yericho, which will be available after the upcoming Jewish holiday season in the coming weeks. She came to Israel with remote billing work for an internet and cyber-security company. Her husband works in information technology.

Francesca Weigensberg, 34, who has lived in Montreal and Toronto, said that her decision to become an Israeli citizen grew from a desire to contribute after Oct. 7. She arrived in September 2024 through Masa Israel Teaching Fellows and volunteered with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum before making aliyah in November.

“I really wanted to help Israel and help the Israeli people after Oct. 7,” she told JNS. “I felt so helpless in Canada. I felt like there was nothing I could do.”

Weigensberg now teaches English at an elementary school in Jerusalem. She feels that she moved to Israel, not away from Canada, but as a liberal Jew, she “felt there wasn’t a place for me in Canada anymore.”

“It was like if you were left-leaning, you were automatically pro-Hamas, and if you supported Israel, you automatically supported the actions of every single thing the Israeli government does,” she told JNS.

In Canada, family members warned her not to carry an Israeli flag publicly or attend pro-Israel marches, but she opted to wear a yellow pin calling for the hostages to be released.

Montreal has seen a string of antisemitic incidents. In March, three Jewish-owned businesses were defaced with Nazi swastikas, and in August, a kosher restaurant was destroyed in a suspected arson attack. Fans also chanted “death to Israel” at an Israeli soccer player, and a visibly Jewish person was assaulted.

“The majority of Canadians generally do not care what goes on here,” Weigensberg said. “But there is a very loud minority that does.”

Mindy Klein, 77, moved to Modi’in from Toronto in August 2025, fulfilling a long-held dream a year after her husband died. Her daughter had moved to Israel the year before.

“I always wanted to make aliyah,” she told JNS. “I am heartbroken that my friends and family who are still in Toronto and other parts of Canada are not making aliyah.”

In Toronto, ride-share drivers sometimes failed to appear after seeing a Jewish name, Klein told JNS. From her home in a heavily Jewish neighborhood, she regularly saw Palestinian flags and nearby protests.

“Every time I looked out my window, there was a Palestinian flag flying in my face,” she said.

Her first year in Israel included the war with Iran and repeated trips to the shared protected room on her floor. The danger did not make her regret the move. It introduced her to neighbors she had barely known.

“I’m sorry to say the Iran war benefited me,” Klein told JNS. “I met the greatest people.”

“We didn’t even know each other,” she said. “Six apartments on one floor. We never knew each other.”

Klein spends her time volunteering and baking for Israeli soldiers, and she’s happy she made the move, she told JNS.

“It would have been better with my husband, but we made up our minds that no matter what, we’re making aliyah,” she said.

She brought his remains to be buried in Israel, she told JNS.

Canada Diaspora Jewry
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Brandeis Center urges Ed Department to stop delaying release of documents on foreign funding sources for schools
Karen Paikin Barall told JNS that “the American public has a right to know who is funding our universities, particularly when that funding may influence academic programs, what is taught and who is teaching it.”
August 31, 2026 07:00 AM
Aaron Bandler
Israel Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram (left) shakes hands with his Greek counterpart, Maj. Gen. Ioannis Bouras, after signing an approximately €3 billion ($3.5 billion) defense export agreement at Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, Aug. 31, 2026. Photo: Israel Defense Ministry.
Israel News
Israel, Greece ink $3.5 billion ‘Achilles Shield’ defense pact
The arms accord will see the largest-ever military export sale between Jerusalem and Athens.
August 31, 2026 06:00 AM
JNS Staff
Palestinians inspect the damage to their homes following an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on May 23, 2026. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including Oct. 7 perpetrator and another hiding in hospital
“Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” the army said.
Aug. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a joint press conference withn Iraqi Prime Minister following their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on July 28, 2026. Photo by Adem Altan / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israel slams Erdoğan after genocidal, Nazi claims
Jerusalem denounced the Turkish leader over antisemitic blood libels while slamming Ankara for backing Hamas terrorists and invading neighboring lands.
Aug. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
08:59
Netanyahu backs Slovenian PM in internal clash over Israel
08:46
Trump vows US response to Iranian missile attack
08:37
Trump: Iran is ‘officially a failed nation’
08:33
Australian documentary on cancel culture quashing Jewish artists is itself canceled
08:20
Pezeshkian: Iran does not want war to continue
08:13
Modi meets Iran’s Pezeshkian on sidelines of Kyrgyzstan summit
08:08
Second Israeli reported missing in Nepal
07:52
Israel, Bahrain envoys in Tokyo discuss Iranian threat
07:32
Domestic politics drive Britain’s proposed ban on settlement goods, UK chief rabbi says
07:12
Netanyahu: Israel’s existence at stake in Oct. 27 election
06:55
AJC commemorates six hostages murdered by Hamas two years ago
06:33
After pursuit, Israel Border Police find 18 people concealed in truck
06:13
IDF draft dodgers should ‘go straight to prison,’ Netanyahu says
05:52
Israel Police to deploy thousands for school-year opening
05:32
Iran’s President Pezeshkian vows response to ‘aggression’
05:12
Netanyahu vows to combat Jewish youth violence in Samaria
04:51
Israel, Greece sign €3b air-defense deal
04:31
Israel set to deport British activist over alleged assault of Judea minor
04:11
Sen. Scott condemns Qatari editor’s call to erase Jews from earth
03:54
UAE military responds to Iranian drone, denies missile strike on airbase
03:52
Netanyahu: Iran still seeking atomic bombs
03:31
Trump: If Tehran had a nuclear bomb, ‘Israel would be gone’
03:10
Netanyahu: Defeat of Iranian regime would end Hamas, Hezbollah
02:52
Bessent: US to sanction another bank over Iran transactions
02:49
Tanker struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz
02:29
Trump posts AI video depicting destruction of Iran’s Kharg Island
02:12
Palestinian terror suspect arrested in overnight Nablus raid
01:46
CENTCOM says 83 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
01:27
Iran fires missiles at US bases in Jordan after Hormuz strike
01:14
Jerusalem calls out Turkey’s hypocrisy for claiming Israel ‘expansionist’
14:19
UK Cabinet Office takes action over Netanyahu death-wish post
13:28
Qatari media chief calls on Allah to scatter Jews, ‘remove their entity from earth’
12:07
North American immigration to Israel surges as 1,100 arrive in August
10:55
UK tabloid apologizes to JK Rowling over Holocaust denial allegation
10:33
Doctors Without Borders denies reality as Hamas exploits hospitals, Israel says
09:59
‘Fake problem,’ ZOA says of Senate Dems decrying ‘settler violence’ in Judea, Samaria
09:16
Trump shares post calling on him to ‘create legal pathway for Jewish Canadians facing antisemitism’
08:44
Kfar Aza secretariat reopens inside kibbutz for first time since Oct. 7 evacuation
08:23
Israel marks 129 years since First Zionist Congress
08:04
Israeli forces seize 1.4m shekels in suspected terror funds
07:48
Kindergartens inaugurated in Ganim, Kadim, 21 years after disengagement
07:18
COGAT says Gaza ‘flooded’ with aid as food sits uncollected
06:54
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist in central Gaza
06:51
IDF kills two Hamas Nukhba terrorists in Khan Yunis
06:33
Israel gasoline price to match record at 8.25 shekels per liter
06:13
Israel Police arrest 10 Palestinian infiltrators in Tel Aviv apartment
05:57
Two Israeli minors indicted for carrying out missions for Iranian agent
05:36
Khamenei calls US, Israel ‘sworn enemies’ of Muslim unity
05:15
Foreign anti-Israel activist held on suspicion of indecent act against minor in Judea
04:56
Swiss police disperse illegal ‘death to Zionism’ rally
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu White House
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran targets Netanyahu’s son as Trump turns up pressure on regime
August 31, 2026 08:03 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Daniel Winston
Opinion
The loose cannon on Trump’s deck
Daniel Winston
Micha Danzig. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How Judaism invented individual rights
Micha Danzig