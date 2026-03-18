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Dov Maimon

Dov Maimon

Dov Maimon is a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), where he oversees European activities.

World Leaders, White House
Opinion
Beyond the strike: A strategic wake-up call for Europe
European governments have chosen a framework and stuck to it long after the evidence demanded a rethink.
Mar. 2, 2026
Dov Maimon
Budapest Israel Solidarity Rally 1
Opinion
Could it be that Jews now feel safer in illiberal democracies?
Feb. 3, 2026
Dov Maimon
Village in Greenland
Opinion
From Greenland to Gaza: Why Europe’s harsh words rarely translate into power
Jan. 15, 2026
Dov Maimon
Evangelical Christians from around the world sing and recite prayers as they attend the 2013 Jerusalem Chairman's Conference, hosted by the Israel Allies Foundation, at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, on Sept. 22, 2013. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
A new era for evangelicals and Israel, a bridge to progressives?
As younger evangelicals distance themselves from rigid partisanship, there’s a notable change in how they approach politics and faith.
Oct. 28, 2024
Dov Maimon
French President Emmanuel Macron is reflected in the sunglasses of a resident as they converse following a ceremony at the Croix du Souvenir monument in Brittany on June 18, 2024. Credit: Christophe Ena/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Macron’s far-left allies could threaten French Jews
The condemnation of Israel is one of the far-left’s main objectives and could weaken the fight against antisemitism.
Jul. 8, 2024
Dov Maimon
The late Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, spiritual leader of the Degel HaTorah party, at his home in Bnei Brak, Feb. 14, 2023. Photo: David Cohen/Flash90
Opinion
The passing of Rabbi Gershon Edelstein
The haredi community is now embarking on a new path.
Jun. 4, 2023
Dov Maimon
Stamford Hill, London
Opinion
Is the future of European Jewry in danger?
Three overarching trends are changing Europe and could, as a side effect, cause the Jewish communities to decline: economic and social deterioration, massive migration from Islamic states and rising anti-Semitism.
Jul. 25, 2021
Dov Maimon