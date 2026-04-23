Phelan to step down as US Navy Secretary
The announcement came without explanation amid a U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan is stepping down from his role and leaving the Trump administration.
“Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately,” Sean Parnell, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said on Wednesday. “We are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the department and the United States Navy. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
“Undersecretary Hung Cao will become Acting Secretary of the Navy,” Parnell said.
Phelan, 62, who managed the fortune of Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, held the position for just a year. The Senate confirmed him last March.
There was no explanation offered for his departure, which comes as the United States continues its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, during an extended ceasefire with Iran.