Israeli pleads guilty to smuggling man across US-Canada border

An Israeli citizen arrested earlier this year at the U.S.-Canada border after a man was found hidden in his vehicle has pleaded guilty to a federal immigration charge, authorities said Wednesday.

Israel Enden, 46, admitted to transporting an unauthorized individual into the United States after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a man concealed in his vehicle at the Rainbow Bridge crossing in Niagara Falls, N.Y., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.

Officials said Enden drove a Canadian-plated rental car into the United States on Jan. 8, a day after traveling from Poland to Canada. During a secondary inspection, officers found Elazar Wigdorowitz hiding beneath luggage in the rear of the vehicle.

Wigdorowitz was previously convicted of improper entry by an alien. He was sentenced to time served and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Prosecutors said Enden knew that Wigdorowitz lacked authorization to enter the United States. Subsequent investigation found that the two had traveled together from Warsaw to Toronto before the attempted crossing.

Enden faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for September.