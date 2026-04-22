Iran will not execute eight women protesters, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Iran will not go ahead with its planned execution of eight women protesters.

“Very good news,” Trump wrote. “I have just been informed that the eight women protesters who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed.”

“Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison,” he stated.

Trump thanked Iranian leadership for respecting his April 21 request, in which he wrote, “I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm. Would be a great start to our negotiations.”

The eight women are identified as Panah Movahedi, Bita Hemmati, Mahboubeh Shabani, Ensieh Nejati, Ghazal Ghalandari, Diana Taherabadi, Golnaz Naraghi, and Venus Hosseinnejad, according to the New York Post.

The news comes amid ongoing negotiations with Iran, as the president extended a ceasefire in anticipation of an Iranian proposal.

