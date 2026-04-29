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Tennessee governor signs bill recognizing ‘Judea and Samaria’ in official materials

“It’s very important, not only for Israel, but also for the United States, that people will be more familiar with the real history,” Yigal Dilmoni, of American Friends of Judea and Samaria, told JNS.

Apr. 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Judea and Samaria
Landscape in Judea and Samaria. Credit: pokku/Shutterstock.
( Apr. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation into law on Monday requiring state agencies to use “Judea and Samaria” instead of “West Bank” in official materials.

The Recognizing Judea and Samaria Act, passed earlier this month by the Tennessee General Assembly, bars state entities from using “West Bank” in guidance, rules, press releases, briefings and other government documents, with limited waivers allowed at an agency head’s discretion.

The law states that “Judea” and “Samaria” are “historically, biblically and legally accurate terms” for the region.

Yigal Dilmoni, CEO and co-founder of American Friends of Judea and Samaria, which led educational and public awareness initiatives in the United States about the region in Israel, told JNS that Tennessee’s passage of the bill will help shape public understanding and further unite the two nations over shared “Judeo-Christian values.”

“It slowly will change the narrative for Israel,” Dilmoni said. “It’s very important, not only for Israel, but also for the United States, that people will be more familiar with the real history, and will fight against all the lies spoken about Israel.”

“They are starting to speak the truth, and to teach the children the truth,” he said.

Dilmoni, who is on military reserve duty in the Israel Defense Forces, told JNS that updating government documents and materials to reflect the region’s name further unites Israel and the United States, which “share the same interest, not only in this war, but also in sharing the truth.”

U.S.-Israel Relations Judea and Samaria
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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