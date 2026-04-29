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Bipartisan House resolution condemns Jew-hatred rhetoric by online influencers

“When influential voices spread conspiracy theories, promote terrorism or dehumanize Jewish people, it fuels real-world violence and intimidation,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer said.

Apr. 29, 2026
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A laptop computer and a cellphone sitting on a desk. Credit: Hasan Albari/Pexels.
( Apr. 29, 2026 / JNS )

A bipartisan House resolution introduced on Wednesday condemns antisemitic rhetoric by online personalities, including far-left streamer Hasan Piker and conservative commentator Candace Owens, and calls for stronger action from public officials and social media platforms to counter hate speech.

The measure, introduced by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), denounces “antisemitic hate-filled rhetoric and content disseminated by prominent online personalities” and urges elected officials to “unequivocally condemn antisemitism,” including when amplified by high-profile media figures.

Piker is cited in the resolution for past antisemitic comments, including referring to Orthodox Jews as “inbred.” The Anti-Defamation League has said he “has a history of rhetoric that sanitizes violence and denigrates Jewish people” and has “expressed support for designated terrorist organizations and antisemitic ideas on many occasions.”

Owens, also named in the measure, is described as promoting conspiracy theories about Jews and Israel. The ADL has said she “actively amplifies antisemitic figures on her shows,” giving a platform to individuals who have praised Hitler, trivialized the Holocaust or promoted “Jewish mafia” narratives. Owens was named “Antisemite of the Year” in 2024 by the group StopAntisemitism.

“Hatred is hatred, period. It doesn’t matter whether it comes from the far right or the far left,” Gottheimer stated. “We cannot be selective in calling out antisemitism. When influential voices spread conspiracy theories, promote terrorism or dehumanize Jewish people, it fuels real-world violence and intimidation. We must stand up and speak out.”

Owens has an estimated 35 million followers across platforms, while Piker has about 11.5 million, according to the ADL.

“With an audience of millions, they have a responsibility to confront hatred and bigotry in every form, not to amplify it to the masses,” Lawler said. “So if they won’t call it out, I will.”

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