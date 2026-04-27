More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump admin targets Iran cryptocurrency wallets

U.S. economic pressure on Tehran targets “both traditional sanctions evasion tools like front companies as well as the exploitation of innovative technologies like digital assets,” a U.S. official said.

Apr. 27, 2026
Mike Wagenheim

Trump admin targets Iran cryptocurrency wallets

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
US Treasury Department
The U.S. Treasury Department on July 16, 2025. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

The Trump administration said last week that it is freezing nearly $350 million in cryptocurrency that it said is tied to the Iranian regime.

“We will follow the money that Tehran is desperately attempting to move outside of the country and target all financial lifelines tied to the regime,” Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary, stated.

The department hit multiple wallets as part of the administration’s so-called “Economic Fury” operation, sanctions and other financial measures taken against the Iranian regime alongside the U.S. military operation “Epic Fury.”

A U.S. official stated that “given Iran’s attempts to take global energy infrastructure hostage,” the department is “moving aggressively” and “further increasing our pressure on the Iranian regime, targeting both traditional sanctions evasion tools like front companies as well as the exploitation of innovative technologies like digital assets.”

The U.S. government has been working with blockchain analytics experts to uncover evidence of “material links” to Tehran, the official said, including “confirmed transactions with Iranian exchanges and a series of transactions routed through intermediary addresses that interact with Central Bank of Iran-associated wallets.”

Iran’s Central Bank has used “increasingly complex methods to obfuscate its involvement in cross-border transactions using digital assets, as they seek to stabilize the rial and facilitate international trade in an increasingly restricted environment,” the official said.

There is an active dialogue between U.S. and foreign financial institutions, such as digital assets exchanges, according to the official.

The department “will continue to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move and repatriate funds,” Bessent stated.

Iran
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
California State Capitol
U.S. News
Antisemitic statement from candidate for California governor gets its own disclaimer in official voter guide
Elizabeth Barcohana, chair of Jewish engagement at the California Republican Party, told JNS that the statement is “abhorrent and not in touch with the concerns of California families.”
Apr. 27, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israel News
Israel sent Iron Dome to protect UAE during Iran bombardment
The Islamic Republic fired more than 550 ballistic and cruise missiles and 2,200 drones at the Gulf state.
Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Police Car Emergency Lights
World News
Canadian police probing ‘hate/bias-motivated incident’ at Toronto synagogue
“As these incidents become more normalized, they erode public safety and our way of life as Canadians,” stated the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.
Apr. 27, 2026
Israeli soldiers from the 16th Brigade operate east of the Yellow Line in northern Gaza in this undated photo released on Jan. 17, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF troops dismantle 9 miles of terror tunnels, kill 70 terrorists in northern Gaza op
The tunnel routes discovered in the area contained living quarters and a large weapons cache.
Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
An Orangutan and her baby in The Zoological Center Tel Aviv - Ramat Gan, on Dec 22 2010. Photo by Keren Freeman/Flash90.
Israel News
Jerusalem zoo sees rare birth of baby orangutan
Mother Suga is caring for and nursing the newborn.
Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
The front of a U.S. Permanent Resident Card, often called a "green card," 2023. Credit: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Antisemites need not apply, US says of aliens seeking green cards
The training materials instruct immigration officers to carefully examine applicants who encourage antisemitism “through rhetorical or physical actions,” focusing particularly on aliens who engaged in anti-Israel campus activity.
Apr. 27, 2026
David Isaac
Roy Altman
JNS TV / Basic Law
What is the most controversial case shaking Israel right now?
Apr. 27, 2026
Aylana Meisel
THE COLUMN
Column
The self-anointed ‘good’ Israelis
Ruthie Blum
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Unraveling the lies we were told about hate in America
Jonathan S. Tobin