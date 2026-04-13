Trump: Iran called to ‘work a deal’

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran had reached out seeking negotiations, as he spoke to reporters outside the Oval Office during a White House event promoting his administration’s “no tax on tips” policy.

“We’ve been called this morning by the right people, the appropriate people, and they want to work a deal,” Trump said, adding that any agreement would require Iran to abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon. (JNS sought comment from the White House.)

“If they don’t agree, there’s no deal,” he said. “There’ll never be a deal.”

Trump made the remarks alongside DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons, who had delivered a McDonald’s order to the White House as part of a publicity event highlighting the tax policy. Simmons said the measure had increased her take-home income, echoing administration claims that the policy benefits service workers.

The impromptu press availability, held just outside the Oval Office, included additional questions on Iran and domestic policy.