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Trump: Iran called to ‘work a deal’

The U.S. president said any agreement depends on Tehran abandoning its pursuit of nuclear weapons, warning “there’ll never be a deal” otherwise.

Apr. 13, 2026

Trump: Iran called to ‘work a deal’

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U.S. President Donald Trump tips a DoorDash driver outside the Oval Office on April 13, 2026. Photo: The White House.
U.S. President Donald Trump tips a DoorDash delivery driver outside the Oval Office, April 13, 2026. Credit: The White House.
( Apr. 13, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran had reached out seeking negotiations, as he spoke to reporters outside the Oval Office during a White House event promoting his administration’s “no tax on tips” policy.

“We’ve been called this morning by the right people, the appropriate people, and they want to work a deal,” Trump said, adding that any agreement would require Iran to abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon. (JNS sought comment from the White House.)

“If they don’t agree, there’s no deal,” he said. “There’ll never be a deal.”

Trump made the remarks alongside DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons, who had delivered a McDonald’s order to the White House as part of a publicity event highlighting the tax policy. Simmons said the measure had increased her take-home income, echoing administration claims that the policy benefits service workers.

The impromptu press availability, held just outside the Oval Office, included additional questions on Iran and domestic policy.

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