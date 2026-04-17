Don’t be deceived: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism

The problem facing Jews today, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, is that blood libels about Israel aren’t just being mainstreamed as they are becoming unchallenged tropes of popular culture. He’s joined in the week’s episode of “Think Twice” by scholar and educator Naya Lekht who argues that it’s a mistake to think that the current surge of antisemitism dates back only to the aftermath of the Hamas-led Palestinian Arab terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Lekht argues that to understand what’s happened, we need to realize that current events were catalyzed by the U.N.’s 2001 Durban Conference, the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and the Second Intifada. These events helped introduce into the West an ideological assault on Zionism and Jewish rights for which the organized Jewish community was completely unprepared. What’s more, she says, there is no major Jewish legacy organization that’s running a campaign devoted to opposing anti-Zionism.

The anti-Zionist propaganda that is aimed at attacking an essential element of Jewish identity, which has been normalized in academia and throughout Western society, is not new. It is, she points out, a vestige of Soviet disinformation and propaganda.

Lecht, who emigrated from the former Soviet Union as a child, says that Jews living under Soviet rule were immune to this propaganda because they understood instinctively that what they were hearing from the Communist government’s media was always untrue. By contrast, Americans are vulnerable to such appeals. That’s especially the case when they come packaged as part of fashionable ideologies about race that have been adopted by liberal cultural and media institutions as a new orthodoxy. In this manner, such toxic ideas are accepted even when they are specifically crafted to target Jews.

She teaches that Jew-hatred can be understood as part of a “three-era framework,” consisting of three distinct eras—anti-Judaism, antisemitism and anti-Zionism—that are all part of a demonization project. The mistake that many Jews and supporters of Israel make is to try and debate the truth of blood libels about Israel, such as the claim that it is committing “genocide,” or defend the Jewish state’s right to exist. As much as it is important that such blatant lies be refuted, Lekht says what is needed is an effort to stop playing defense and isolate the Jew-haters spreading propaganda.

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