More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Think Twice

Don’t be deceived: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Naya Lekht; Episode 218

Apr. 17, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin

Don’t be deceived: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
( Apr. 17, 2026 / JNS )

The problem facing Jews today, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, is that blood libels about Israel aren’t just being mainstreamed as they are becoming unchallenged tropes of popular culture. He’s joined in the week’s episode of “Think Twice” by scholar and educator Naya Lekht who argues that it’s a mistake to think that the current surge of antisemitism dates back only to the aftermath of the Hamas-led Palestinian Arab terror attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Lekht argues that to understand what’s happened, we need to realize that current events were catalyzed by the U.N.’s 2001 Durban Conference, the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and the Second Intifada. These events helped introduce into the West an ideological assault on Zionism and Jewish rights for which the organized Jewish community was completely unprepared. What’s more, she says, there is no major Jewish legacy organization that’s running a campaign devoted to opposing anti-Zionism.

The anti-Zionist propaganda that is aimed at attacking an essential element of Jewish identity, which has been normalized in academia and throughout Western society, is not new. It is, she points out, a vestige of Soviet disinformation and propaganda.

Lecht, who emigrated from the former Soviet Union as a child, says that Jews living under Soviet rule were immune to this propaganda because they understood instinctively that what they were hearing from the Communist government’s media was always untrue. By contrast, Americans are vulnerable to such appeals. That’s especially the case when they come packaged as part of fashionable ideologies about race that have been adopted by liberal cultural and media institutions as a new orthodoxy. In this manner, such toxic ideas are accepted even when they are specifically crafted to target Jews.

She teaches that Jew-hatred can be understood as part of a “three-era framework,” consisting of three distinct eras—anti-Judaism, antisemitism and anti-Zionism—that are all part of a demonization project. The mistake that many Jews and supporters of Israel make is to try and debate the truth of blood libels about Israel, such as the claim that it is committing “genocide,” or defend the Jewish state’s right to exist. As much as it is important that such blatant lies be refuted, Lekht says what is needed is an effort to stop playing defense and isolate the Jew-haters spreading propaganda.

Listen/Subscribe to weekly episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Watch new episodes every week by subscribing to the JNS YouTube Channel.

Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
EXPLORE JNS
TOPSHOT - Girls react as they leave the site of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025. Towels, bags and baby strollers littered Sydney's Bondi Beach Sunday -- the harrowing aftermath of the country's worst mass shooting in years. Eleven people were killed and many more rushed to hospital in what Australian police are now calling a "terrorist" attack targeting the city's Jewish community during a celebration of Hanukkah. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP via Getty Images)
Antisemitism
Australian court strikes down protest restrictions enacted after Bondi Beach attack
Judges rule emergency measures imposed following deadly antisemitic shooting violated constitutional protections.
Apr. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
The Society for Preservation of Israel Heritage Sites team, led by Daniela Adar from the Dubrovin Farm heritage site, leads respite activity for kids from the Upper Galilee. March 31, 2026. Credit: SPIHS.
Feature
Sustaining the north under fire
Funded by Jewish National Fund-USA, three organizations leverage their strengths to support Israeli communities.
Apr. 17, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Naftali Bennett, head of the Bennett 2026 political party, unveiled a National Accessibility and Inclusion Plan in Bnei Brak, April 16, 2026. Credit: Bennett 2026.
Israel News
Bennett unveils national accessibility plan for Israelis with disabilities
The initiative aims to boost employment, expand IDF service pathways and position the nation as a leader in assistive technology.
Apr. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Portrait of Fatah member Jibril Rajoub in Jerusalem
World News
Palestinian officials denied entry to Canada for FIFA Congress
Visa refusals could prevent Palestinians from attending pre-World Cup gathering in Vancouver.
Apr. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu: Opportunity for historic peace deal with Lebanon
The prime minister spoke before Israel and Lebanon began a 10-day ceasefire.
Apr. 17, 2026
Steve Linde
Mamdani Rama Duwaji
U.S. News
Mamdani’s wife apologizes for ‘harmful’ language used in past social-media posts
“I’ve read and seen a lot of what others have had to say in response, and I understand the hurt I caused and am truly sorry,” Rama Duwaji told an online arts magazine.
Apr. 16, 2026
A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer is seen during a blockade mission targeting traffic to and from Iranian ports, in an undated image released by U.S. Central Command on April 15, 2026. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
JNS TV / The Quad
The ceasefire illusion: What the US blockade on Iran could trigger next
Apr. 16, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
An unholy silence
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump is not so unpredictable when it comes to Israel
Mitchell Bard