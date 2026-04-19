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Huckabee marks one year as ambassador to Israel

The American diplomat described his mission as “the honor of a lifetime.”

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

Huckabee marks one year as ambassador to Israel

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Huckabee
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addresses the FOZ Ambassadors Summit in Jerusalem, Dec. 7, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has completed his first year since stepping into his diplomatic role in Jerusalem.

He described the experience as “the honor of a lifetime.”

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem took to X for the occasion, writing “Congratulations, Ambassador Huckabee! One year strong at the helm.”

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