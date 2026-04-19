Huckabee marks one year as ambassador to Israel
The American diplomat described his mission as “the honor of a lifetime.”
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )
U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has completed his first year since stepping into his diplomatic role in Jerusalem.
He described the experience as “the honor of a lifetime.”
The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem took to X for the occasion, writing “Congratulations, Ambassador Huckabee! One year strong at the helm.”
Congratulations, Ambassador Huckabee! One year strong at the helm 🇺🇸💪 🇮🇱@USAmbIsrael pic.twitter.com/O6REfMApY8— U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) April 17, 2026