More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu: Fight against Iran is ‘not over yet’

Israeli and Argentine leaders, meeting in Jerusalem, sign “Isaac Accords” to promote ties between the Jewish state and Latin America and announce direct flights to Buenos Aires.

Apr. 20, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits

Netanyahu: Fight against Iran is ‘not over yet’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentinian President Javier Milei meet in Jerusalem on April 19, 2026. Kobi Gideon / GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentinian President Javier Milei meet in Jerusalem on April 19, 2026. Kobi Gideon / GPO
( Apr. 20, 2026 / JNS )

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is “not over yet,” while “any moment could bring us new developments,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“Who knows what tomorrow or the day after tomorrow will bring,” Netanyahu said in an address alongside Milei ahead of possible negotiations this week between the United States and Iran in Pakistan.

The Argentine president, who began his third visit in as many years to Israel with a stop at the Western Wall, will become the first foreign leader to light a torch at Israel’s main state Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem.

“It’s right and just that this happens now with Javier Milei,” Netanyahu said in brief remarks. “Under your leadership, Argentina has spoken with moral clarity, Mr. President. The free world should salute you.”

A Catholic who studied Bible with a rabbi whom he subsequently appointed ambassador to Jerusalem, Milei has broken with decades of foreign policy by positioning himself with the U.S. and Israel, emerging as one of the most vocal supporters of the Jewish state around the globe.

Milei has repeatedly pledged to move his embassy to Jerusalem, as early as this year, but stopped short of announcing a date for the move on Sunday.

“We are acting through shared values of democracy, civilization and freedom, and we have a joint responsibility to act together,” Milei said. “Just as the Abraham Accords were born out of a commitment to peace, we are united in the struggle against terrorism.”

Direct flights to Argentina

The two leaders announced the launch of direct flights on Israel’s flag carrier El Al, between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires, which will begin in November. The twice-weekly 16-hour flights will go on sale next month, El Al said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentinian President Javier Milei meet in Jerusalem on April 19, 2026. Kobi Gideon / GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentinian President Javier Milei meet in Jerusalem on April 19, 2026. Kobi Gideon / GPO

“You have brought our people closer now; we are shortening the time to travel and making our people a lot stronger,” Netanyahu said.

The move, which was described as a “significant milestone” in relations between the two countries, was followed by the symbolic signing of the “Isaac Accords” to promote ties between Israel and Latin America, as well as a separate bilateral counter-terrorism and AI cooperation agreement.

“I don’t know any two world leaders on the planet that President Trump has more respect for than President Milei and Prime Minister Netanyahu … that stand with moral clarity that most world leaders are afraid to do,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said.

He highlighted the unprecedented military partnership that was forged between the U.S. and Israel during the “Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” war and, waxing biblical, said that sometimes swords have to precede plowshares.

Latin America Iran
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Guterres
Israel News
Israel: UN chief turning blind eye to Hezbollah terror
“Mind boggling how António Guterres can post about a Hezbollah terror attack in Lebanon without mentioning the perpetrator,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
British authorities’ officials deliver a press briefing
Antisemitism
UK police probe Iranian fingerprints on antisemitic arson attacks
Two suspects were detained in connection to the latest attempt to set a London synagogue ablaze.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) wreath-laying ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, April 14, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Fallen soldiers ensure the eternity of Israel
Speaking with families of service members killed in action, the premier promised that their loved ones’ deaths were not in vain.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir following the "Salute to the Fallen" ceremony at the Mt. Herzl national military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 19, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli flags placed on fallen soldiers’ graves ahead of Memorial Day
Some 170 Israeli soldiers have been killed during their military service since last Yom Hazikaron.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
The entrance to the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, the U.K. Photo credit: The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary of the United Kingdom.
World News
London court throws out an anti-Israel group’s lawsuit
Case against a dual U.K.-Israeli citizen and IDF veteran was “politically motivated,” judge ruled.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
The rehearsal of the 77th Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, April 28, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF prepares for 78th Independence Day ceremony
This year’s guiding theme, “Forces of Renewal,” symbolizes Israel’s achievements on the battlefield and technological innovation.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
A demonstration in support of Palestinians and Lebanon to Gustav Adolfs Torg Square in Stockholm, Sweden on October 5, 2024. Photo by Jessica GOW / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JESSICA GOW/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Basic Law
Why efforts to combat rising antisemitism are falling short
Apr. 19, 2026
Aylana Meisel
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Of all places leading the way against antisemitism, look to Ukraine
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
An unholy silence
Melanie Phillips