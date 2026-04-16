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JNS TV   The Quad

The ceasefire illusion: What the US blockade on Iran could trigger next

Apr. 16, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

The ceasefire illusion: What the US blockade on Iran could trigger next

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( Apr. 16, 2026 / JNS )

“The Quad” is a dynamic weekly panel show hosted by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s innovation envoy and former deputy mayor of Jerusalem. The series brings together a powerhouse lineup of bold, insightful women to tackle the most pressing stories from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world. With Fleur at the helm, “The Quad” features regular co-hosts, including Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, founder of Chochmat Nashim; journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader and other leading voices shaping conversation and change.

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Iran
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
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