Iranian woman arrested at Los Angeles airport for allegedly trafficking weapons for Islamic Republic

Federal agents arrested Shamim Mafi for allegedly trafficking weapons for the Iranian regime at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, stated that Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016.

She is charged with “brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan,” Essayli stated. “If convicted, she faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.”

Mafi is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, he said.