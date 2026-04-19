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Iranian woman arrested at Los Angeles airport for allegedly trafficking weapons for Islamic Republic

The Justice Department said that Shamim Mafi, 44, became a lawful permanent resident in 2016.

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

Iranian woman arrested at Los Angeles airport for allegedly trafficking weapons for Islamic Republic

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Shamim Mafi, 44, an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 18, 2026 for allegedly trafficking weapons for Islamic Republic. Credit: U.S. Justice Department.
Shamim Mafi, 44, an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 18, 2026 for allegedly trafficking weapons for Islamic Republic. Credit: U.S. Justice Department.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

Federal agents arrested Shamim Mafi for allegedly trafficking weapons for the Iranian regime at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, stated that Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016.

She is charged with “brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan,” Essayli stated. “If convicted, she faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.”

Mafi is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, he said.

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