More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Reza Pahlavi declines invitation to address European Parliament committee

Europe has appeased and encouraged the terrorist Tehran regime for decades, the exiled Iranian leader said.

Apr. 20, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Reza Pahlavi addressed the Riksdag, Sweden’s Parliament in Stockholm where he was invited by the Sweden Democrats and Christian Democrats. There he strongly criticized Europe. ‘’When I look at Europe, I see ambivalence and a continued inability to see the reality of the street in Iran. I am disappointed yet not surprised,’’ he said. Picture from X.
Reza Pahlavi addressing the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm on April 13, 2026. Credit: European Jewish Press.
( Apr. 20, 2026 / European Jewish Press )

Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s crown prince in exile, declined an invitation from the European Parliament to speak last week alongside other Iranian opposition representatives.

On April 13, Pahlavi addressed the Riksdag, Sweden’s Parliament in Stockholm, where he strongly criticized Europe. “For decades, Europe has appeased and encouraged this terrorist [Iranian] regime. A policy that has helped it survive and kill its own people,” he lamented.

Pahlavi, on a European tour, was invited to address the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and the parliament’s Delegation for relations with Iran. Other Iranian parties and personalities opposed to the Islamist regime were also invited. These included 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi; Mustafa Hijri, leader of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan; Abdullah Mohtadi, leader and secretary-general of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan; and Saeed Bashirtash, leader of the 7 Aban Front political organization, as well as artist and journalist Sanaz Behzadi.

Pahlavi declined the invitation. “Due to previous commitments, he is not able to attend,” announced German Member of the European Parliament David McAllister, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

But Darya Safai, a Flemish right-wing member of the Belgian Parliament, who is of Iranian origin, was quoted by the Euractiv news website as saying that the E.U. invitation showed a lack of respect for Pahlavi as the legitimate leader of a transition to democracy.

“We accept everyone, but a revolution has only one leader,” Safai said in a statement of support for Pahlavi.

When Pahlavi addressed the Riksdag, he said, “When I look at Europe, I see ambivalence and a continued inability to see the reality of the street in Iran. I am disappointed yet not surprised.”

He described the Iranian regime as a direct threat, not only to its own people, but also to Europe and Sweden, and urged all European countries to stand with the Iranian people against the Islamic Republic.

“The Europe I believe in is supposed to defend human rights, equality and democracy,” he declared. “It has a glorious past—the fight against apartheid in South Africa, support for the Solidarity movement in Poland, backing for the Ukrainians in their struggle for sovereignty. Why should Iran be any different?”

Pahlavi also met with Italian MPs in Rome, saying, “Italy stands with the people of Iran.”

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Iran Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
EXPLORE JNS
Guterres
Israel News
Israel: UN chief turning blind eye to Hezbollah terror
“Mind boggling how António Guterres can post about a Hezbollah terror attack in Lebanon without mentioning the perpetrator,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
British authorities’ officials deliver a press briefing
Antisemitism
UK police probe Iranian fingerprints on antisemitic arson attacks
Two suspects were detained in connection to the latest attempt to set a London synagogue ablaze.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) wreath-laying ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, April 14, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Fallen soldiers ensure the eternity of Israel
Speaking with families of service members killed in action, the premier promised that their loved ones’ deaths were not in vain.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir following the "Salute to the Fallen" ceremony at the Mt. Herzl national military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 19, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli flags placed on fallen soldiers’ graves ahead of Memorial Day
Some 170 Israeli soldiers have been killed during their military service since last Yom Hazikaron.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
The entrance to the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, the U.K. Photo credit: The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary of the United Kingdom.
World News
London court throws out an anti-Israel group’s lawsuit
Case against a dual U.K.-Israeli citizen and IDF veteran was “politically motivated,” judge ruled.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
The rehearsal of the 77th Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, April 28, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF prepares for 78th Independence Day ceremony
This year’s guiding theme, “Forces of Renewal,” symbolizes Israel’s achievements on the battlefield and technological innovation.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
A demonstration in support of Palestinians and Lebanon to Gustav Adolfs Torg Square in Stockholm, Sweden on October 5, 2024. Photo by Jessica GOW / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JESSICA GOW/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Basic Law
Why efforts to combat rising antisemitism are falling short
Apr. 19, 2026
Aylana Meisel
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Of all places leading the way against antisemitism, look to Ukraine
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
An unholy silence
Melanie Phillips