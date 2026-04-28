London police meet with Jewish groups after spate of arson attacks

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley met with senior Jewish community leaders on Monday following a series of suspected antisemitic arson attacks across London and the arrests of 26 individuals in related investigations, amid concerns the incidents may be coordinated and linked to foreign actors.

The recent incidents, which are under investigation by counterterrorism police, include arson attacks on Jewish-linked sites and vehicles, as well as attempted attacks on synagogues and other community locations.

The meeting, convened by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, included representatives from the London Jewish Forum and the Community Security Trust. It focused on police response, enhanced security measures and the Crime and Policing Bill, which would strengthen law enforcement powers and oversight, including broader authority for police and local agencies in maintaining public order.

The legislation would also require more transparency in how the government bans organizations linked to terrorism, and includes mechanisms to consider whether Iran-linked entities should be formally designated as terrorist organizations under U.K. law.

“We sought clarity on how the Metropolitan Police intends to confront attacks that are clearly not isolated incidents but appear to be organized and externally influenced, including by possible foreign state actors,” said Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg.

Amanda Bowman, co-chair of the London Jewish Forum, said Jewish residents across London “are making choices about where they go and how visible they are.”

“This reflects a pattern over time rather than any single incident,” she said. “Consistent and visible policing in every borough will be key to restoring that confidence in the weeks ahead.”