After Trump threat, Araghchi warns Iran has unfinished business

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Sunday that Tehran has “unfinished jobs” of its own, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to “finish the job” against the Islamic Republic.

“Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” Araghchi wrote on X, claiming his country had emerged stronger from the previous round of violence with Israel and the United States.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing Washington toward another war “to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel—let alone POTUS.”

In a Truth Social post endorsing Netanyahu on Sunday, Trump warned that unless Tehran rapidly changes course, “we will soon finish the job.”

He then explicitly tied continued cooperation against the Islamic Republic to Netanyahu’s political survival: “If Israel has the wrong leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” he wrote.