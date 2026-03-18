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Joseph Puder

Joseph Puder is the founder and director of the Interfaith Taskforce for America and Israel (ITAI).

US Navy Epic Fury
Opinion
America and Israel have discarded the containment doctrine
Instead, a new policy calls for direct and decisive action in dealing with Iran and its terror proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.
Mar. 20, 2026
Joseph Puder
A woman with braided hair during a solidarity demonstration in Erbil, Iraq's Kurdish region, on Jan. 23, 2026. Photo by Omar Karim/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Minority militia groups: Vital in bringing down the ayatollah’s regime
Mar. 12, 2026
Joseph Puder
Donald Trump, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
Opinion
Saudi Arabia’s MBS seeks to weaken Israel
Mar. 3, 2026
Joseph Puder
Armenian Church of Baghdad, Iraq
Opinion
The persecution of Christians in the Islamic Middle East
Fearing to offend authoritarian Arab regimes and feeling colonial guilt, Western states have done little to alleviate the situation.
Feb. 23, 2026
Joseph Puder
Brad Cooper, Ahmed al-Sharaa
Opinion
US troop withdrawal from Syria will destabilize the region
The vacuum will most likely be filled by the army of Turkey, as a NATO member that is also an ideological champion of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Feb. 7, 2026
Joseph Puder
Woman on Train in Kyoto, Japan
Opinion
The connection between diversity and crime
Homogeneous Japan has literally no crime, whereas heterogeneity in Western countries is fueling it.
Feb. 2, 2026
Joseph Puder
A Palestinian woman in Hebron, Samaria, holds a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 20, 2016. Photo By Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Opinion
Trump’s unsavory Middle Eastern friends
Turkey and Qatar run counter to U.S. interests and cannot be trusted.
Jan. 25, 2026
Joseph Puder
Trump UAE
Opinion
Saudi relations with the United Arab Emirates
While the two Muslim-majority Gulf States have historically been close allies based on shared interests and adversaries, in recent years, they have experienced growing strategic competition.
Jan. 21, 2026
Joseph Puder
“Death to the Dictator” Graffiti During Iran Protests
Opinion
The Islamic Republic is poised on the cusp of change
Either the protests will increase in size, focus and leadership—and gain some kind of military support—or the regime will start reacting with force, causing the mobs to peter out.
Jan. 11, 2026
Joseph Puder
Barrio de Bryggen in Bergen, Norway
Opinion
Norway wasn’t innocent during the Holocaust
And now, it is one of the most anti-Israel states in Europe.
Jan. 1, 2026
Joseph Puder
Map of Countries Banning Muslim Brotherhood, 2021
Opinion
The Muslim Brotherhood is saturating Europe
Rather than trying to assimilate or contribute to Europe’s prosperity and well-being, they seek to impose Islamic law on the entire society—first peacefully and then through violence.
Dec. 18, 2025
Joseph Puder
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