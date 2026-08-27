“All the American media put me and the State of Israel under pressure to admit that there is starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Ofir Akunis told JNS. “I insisted there was no starvation, because that was the truth.”
“There’s a colorable basis to believe that he could be entitled to combatant immunity,” Andrew Dalack, a defense attorney for Mohammad Al-Saadi told JNS. “He needs to be afforded prisoner of war status.”
“Deploy law enforcement, counterterrorism or military forces, as appropriate, to synagogues and other locations hosting services or events,” the U.S. agency told its diplomatic missions worldwide to pass along to host governments.
“All the American media put me and the State of Israel under pressure to admit that there is starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Ofir Akunis told JNS. “I insisted there was no starvation, because that was the truth.”
Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.
“All the American media put me and the State of Israel under pressure to admit that there is starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Ofir Akunis told JNS. “I insisted there was no starvation, because that was the truth.”
“There’s a colorable basis to believe that he could be entitled to combatant immunity,” Andrew Dalack, a defense attorney for Mohammad Al-Saadi told JNS. “He needs to be afforded prisoner of war status.”
“Deploy law enforcement, counterterrorism or military forces, as appropriate, to synagogues and other locations hosting services or events,” the U.S. agency told its diplomatic missions worldwide to pass along to host governments.
“All the American media put me and the State of Israel under pressure to admit that there is starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Ofir Akunis told JNS. “I insisted there was no starvation, because that was the truth.”
Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.