No travel outside Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Beersheva for US gov staff, families

( April 11, 2024 / JNS)

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem announced on Thursday that “out of an abundance of caution,” U.S. government employees and their family members can only travel for personal reasons in the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheva areas “until further notice.”

The former includes Herzliya, Netanya and Even Yehuda, according to a U.S. security alert.

“The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning,” it added. ”The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events.”

Iran has threatened to attack Israel. In a press conference with the Japanese prime minister on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden referred to “the Iranian threat to launch a sign—they—they’re threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel,” per a White House transcript.

“As I told Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad,” Biden said. “Let me say it again: ironclad. We’re going to do all we can to protect Israel’s security.”

The United States issued a security warning on March 5barring government staff and their families from entering the Old City of Jerusalem on Fridays during Ramadan.