More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

My story of reverse discrimination

Two wrongs don’t make a right.

Dr. Eric R. Mandel
U.S. Supreme Court building. Photo by Brandon Bourdages/Shutterstock.
U.S. Supreme Court building. Photo by Brandon Bourdages/Shutterstock.
Dr. Eric R. Mandel
Dr. Eric R. Mandel Dr. Eric R. Mandel
Dr. Eric R. Mandel is the director of MEPIN, the Middle East Political Information Network, and the senior security editor of The Jerusalem Report. He briefs members of Congress, their foreign-policy teams, and the U.S. State Department on Middle East security and strategy.
(July 19, 2023 / JNS)

On June 30, I retired from my medical practice, having graduated medical school 41 years earlier. It was a wonderful career and I was privileged to have taken care of so many people.

That very day, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-based affirmative action.

What do those things have to do with one another?

Here is my story:

In 1973, I applied to a six-year biomedical program at the City College of New York. My high school, Lafayette, had 1,221 students in our graduating class with two college advisers. Very few were accepted to the “Ivies.” Bensonhurst Brooklyn was a lower-middle-class neighborhood before any part of the borough was gentrified.

As a self-motivated student, I sought ways to “move on up.” In the provincial world I lived in, where Manhattan was “The City” and we knew not a soul living on the Upper East Side, professional schools were the ticket out.

So, I applied to the Sophie Davis Center for Biomedical Education at City College, was placed on the waiting list for admission and eventually turned down. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Instead, I attended the State University of Stony Brook in New York as a pre-med.

At the end of my sophomore year, I received a letter asking if I wanted to enroll in the six-year program, from which I was rejected almost two years earlier. It was “manna from heaven.”

Unbeknownst to me, two highly qualified students had sued the school for reverse discrimination due to the use of racial quotas for admission. The case was on its way to the Supreme Court before the famous Baake decision on affirmative action in 1978, but never made it that far because the school decided to settle the case.

Why?

According to the presiding judge’s opinion, “Members were unlawfully denied admission to the Biomedical Program of the Center for Biomedical Education of the City College of New York for the 1974 academic year. The complaint charges, inter alia, that the defendants intentionally discriminated against Caucasian and Asian applicants on racial grounds and, more specifically, had a predetermined quota for black and Hispanic applicants.”

In the section under Conclusions of the Law, Unlawfulness of the Discrimination: Equal Protection, the judge wrote, ”The intentional racial discrimination found by the court cannot withstand scrutiny under the equal protection clause.”

I was unaware of and never informed about the lawsuit during my first two years of college. Nor was I told that I was initially admitted to the program but then rejected when the school applied their racial quotas. I learned later that I was known as the first white alternate, the next white who would have been admitted if another white student declined admission.

The six-year program at City College was affiliated with many of the medical schools in New York State for the “clinical years”—the third and fourth years of medical school. So, I decided to call the dean of the Stony Brook Medical School and told him my story. He was surprised and very helpful.

He invited me to meet him but said he would not tell me what to do, just come with my transcript. He would hold a mock interview to see if I would likely get accepted by the conventional route. After meeting and interviewing me, he told me I would probably be admitted to the medical school on my own, but I should take the offer from the Sophie Davis Center for Bio-Medical Education.

After saying he wouldn’t tell me what to do, he changed his mind. He said, and I have never forgotten, “You are white, you are Jewish, you are a male, you come from Brooklyn—take this, it’s a sure thing.” Thank you, Dean Kushner.

That is how I became a physician.

Over the next 40 years, race-based affirmative action discriminated against tens of thousands of students who were not afforded equal protection under the Fourteenth Amendment. The altruistic goal was to alter unequal outcomes presumed to result from historical injustices, but discriminating against someone based on color to advance another person is still discrimination.

There was and is an appropriate remedy for disadvantaged young people, whatever their skin color: Socioeconomic affirmative action, which will disproportionately help young people of color gain entry into higher education. Picking winners based on race is degrading, tarnishing the accomplishments of black Americans who are perceived as having been given a leg up even if they didn’t need it. The Obamas’ daughters don’t need racial preference. Let’s also end legacy affirmative action that disproportionally privileges white and wealthy applicants.

Affirmative action based on race was never supposed to be permanent. As a society, identity politics has torn us apart. A culture of victimhood rots a society at its core. Words like “colorblind,” being “judged by your character, not color,” and “melting pot” are considered racist. They are not. Racism exists, but most white Americans are not consciously or unconsciously racist as the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory agenda claim.

America is an exceptional nation, and our goal is to give everyone, regardless of background, an equal opportunity that takes their socioeconomic and educational disadvantages and life experience into consideration. Defining justice as equal outcomes is a toxin that will ruin this country.

After 50 years of race-based preferences and reverse discrimination, it is time to transition to an America that treats everyone equally regardless of color, whether in education, job opportunities or how we treat one another.

EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David