More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

True East

True East takes you beyond the headlines to reveal what truly drives Israel—its people, purpose and resilience. Hosted by IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman, the series dives deep into the forces shaping the Jewish state—from national security and leadership to culture, faith and the country’s vibrant economy.

"Iran’s army receives homegrown combat drones." Source: Press TV.
JNS TV / True East
The hidden global strategy behind the Iran conflict
Mar. 19, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
How the Iran conflict could reshape global alliances
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Mar. 15, 2026
Doron Spielman
Kurdistan
JNS TV
Could armed Kurds be the decisive force against Tehran?
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Mar. 9, 2026
Doron Spielman
USS Abraham Lincoln Arabian Sea
JNS TV
Trump’s ‘handshake doctrine’ and Iran’s escalating rhetoric, explained
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Feb. 18, 2026
Doron Spielman
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Feb. 11, 2026. Photo: Israeli Prime Minister's Office
JNS TV
Why Netanyahu met in Washington: US–Israel strategy explained
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Feb. 16, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
How Israel uses cyber warfare to undermine Iran’s military power
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Feb. 8, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
James Lindsay: How antisemitism is rebranded through the Israel debate
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Feb. 1, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Concerns mount over unseen forces shaping Gaza peace plan deliberations
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Jan. 22, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Revolutionary voice from Iran predicts Islamic Republic nearing collapse
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Jan. 8, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Iranians take to streets as calls grow for an end to Khamenei’s rule
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Jan. 1, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Debate grows over whether U.S. military aid strengthens or constrains Israel’s security doctrine
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Dec. 28, 2025
Doron Spielman
Memorial Flowers for Victims of Australia Shooting on Chanukah
JNS TV
Bondi Beach terror attack sparks Jewish community reckoning over security and complacency
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman and guest Kevin Bermeister
Dec. 22, 2025
Doron Spielman
Load More