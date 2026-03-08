True East
True East takes you beyond the headlines to reveal what truly drives Israel—its people, purpose and resilience. Hosted by IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman, the series dives deep into the forces shaping the Jewish state—from national security and leadership to culture, faith and the country’s vibrant economy.
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman and guest Kevin Bermeister