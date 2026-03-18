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Doron Spielman True East

Doron Spielman

Doron Spielman is the New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak: The Remarkable Discovery of the City of David and What Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to Know, published by Hachette Book Group in May 2025. Doron is a Major in the Israel Defense Forces Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman, providing frontline analysis to global audiences. He has conducted hundreds of interviews with major international networks, including CNN, FOX News, NBC, ABC, BBC, and Sky News, most recently during the Swords of Iron War. He is the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics, a strategic consulting firm specializing in military affairs, security strategy, and geopolitical analysis. For over two decades, Doron has played a pivotal role in transforming the City of David from an overlooked hilltop into one of the most significant archaeological and historical sites in the world. As Vice President of the City of David Foundation, he worked to uncover and preserve groundbreaking discoveries that illuminate the deep historical connection between the Jewish people and Jerusalem. Doron is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center in Jerusalem, a graduate of the Churchill Institute for National Security, and a graduate of the University of Michigan. Born and educated in the United States, he moved to Israel in 2000. Doron hosts the show “True East” on JNS TV.

"Iran’s army receives homegrown combat drones." Source: Press TV.
JNS TV / True East
The hidden global strategy behind the Iran conflict
Mar. 19, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
How the Iran conflict could reshape global alliances
Mar. 15, 2026
Doron Spielman
Kurdistan
JNS TV
Could armed Kurds be the decisive force against Tehran?
Mar. 9, 2026
Doron Spielman
USS Abraham Lincoln Arabian Sea
JNS TV
Trump’s ‘handshake doctrine’ and Iran’s escalating rhetoric, explained
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Feb. 18, 2026
Doron Spielman
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Feb. 11, 2026. Photo: Israeli Prime Minister's Office
JNS TV
Why Netanyahu met in Washington: US–Israel strategy explained
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Feb. 16, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
How Israel uses cyber warfare to undermine Iran’s military power
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Feb. 8, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
James Lindsay: How antisemitism is rebranded through the Israel debate
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Feb. 1, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Concerns mount over unseen forces shaping Gaza peace plan deliberations
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Jan. 22, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Revolutionary voice from Iran predicts Islamic Republic nearing collapse
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Jan. 8, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Iranians take to streets as calls grow for an end to Khamenei’s rule
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Jan. 1, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV
Debate grows over whether U.S. military aid strengthens or constrains Israel’s security doctrine
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman
Dec. 28, 2025
Doron Spielman
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