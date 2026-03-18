Doron Spielman is the New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak: The Remarkable Discovery of the City of David and What Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to Know, published by Hachette Book Group in May 2025. Doron is a Major in the Israel Defense Forces Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman, providing frontline analysis to global audiences. He has conducted hundreds of interviews with major international networks, including CNN, FOX News, NBC, ABC, BBC, and Sky News, most recently during the Swords of Iron War. He is the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics, a strategic consulting firm specializing in military affairs, security strategy, and geopolitical analysis. For over two decades, Doron has played a pivotal role in transforming the City of David from an overlooked hilltop into one of the most significant archaeological and historical sites in the world. As Vice President of the City of David Foundation, he worked to uncover and preserve groundbreaking discoveries that illuminate the deep historical connection between the Jewish people and Jerusalem. Doron is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center in Jerusalem, a graduate of the Churchill Institute for National Security, and a graduate of the University of Michigan. Born and educated in the United States, he moved to Israel in 2000. Doron hosts the show “True East” on JNS TV.