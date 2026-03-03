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Opinion

Iran is a strategic adversary, not an ideological Rorschach test

The relevant question is not which intellectual camp feels vindicated. It is whether the Islamic Republic’s trajectory crossed a threshold where delay became more dangerous than action.

Mar. 3, 2026
Jeff Ballabon

Iran is a strategic adversary, not an ideological Rorschach test

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Operation Epic Fury Iran
An EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of “Operation Epic Fury,” March 2, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.
Jeff Ballabon
Jeff Ballabon Jeff Ballabon
Jeff Ballabon is a First Amendment lawyer, media executive and former counsel to the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee.

In an analysis published one day into the joint U.S.-Israel strikes on the Islamic Republic, Iranian-born American columnist, editor and author Sohrab Ahmari argued that the operation represented a triumph of hawks within the Trump era—a setback for U.S. Vice President JD Vance and a victory for figures long associated with a more confrontational posture toward Tehran.

That framing invites readers to interpret a strategic operation as a story about factional ascendancy. But military decisions are not adjudicated through ideological scorecards. They are made when threat assessments shift.

Ahmari invokes a familiar cast of names—Bari Weiss, Bret Stephens, John Bolton, Elliott Abrams—and frames the strike as a defeat for one camp and a vindication of another. He surely knows that those names do more than describe a coalition. They function as ideological avatars, cueing readers to sort the event into preexisting camps rather than examine the underlying facts. The question subtly shifts from “What changed in Iran’s capability or trajectory?” to “Which side of our internal debate just scored a win?”

That shift short-circuits analysis. It turns a live national-security decision into a referendum on factional loyalty. Military action becomes a proxy for identity politics.

Resemblance is not causation. The fact that certain politicians, political commentators and media personalities have long argued for a tougher posture toward Iran does not establish that this strike vindicates their worldview. A policy must stand or fall on the intelligence and strategic conditions present at the moment of decision. Evaluating it primarily by who once advocated something similar substitutes ideological mapping for case-specific analysis.

Many American conservatives align simultaneously with “America First” and “Peace Through Strength.” We opposed the Iraq War in real time—not because Saddam Hussein was benign and not because we reject the use of force, but because we did not believe it met a sober cost-benefit threshold relative to core American interests. We reject the assumption that regime change naturally produces liberal democracies.

Removing a tyrant does not magically yield a Jeffersonian society. That is projection, not strategy.

But foreign policy is about hierarchy. Not all threats are equal. Not every use of force is Iraq redux. And Iran is not Iraq.

For decades, the Islamic Republic has financed proxy forces targeting American interests. It has attacked U.S. assets and allies, invested heavily in missile development and pursued nuclear capability while defining the United States as its mortal adversary. It has even attempted to assassinate our president.

The relevant question is not which intellectual camp feels vindicated. It is whether Iran’s trajectory crossed a threshold where delay became more dangerous than action.

After the joint U.S.-Israel strikes in June 2025 severely damaged Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and missile stockpiles, Tehran moved rapidly to rebuild. Missile production accelerated, including long-range ballistic systems. Nuclear elements were restored, with preparations for additional hardened underground facilities. Most critically, Iran retained more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, a short technical step from weapons-grade material.

Nonetheless, diplomacy was tested. Tehran refused to curb enrichment, exclude missile production from negotiations or meaningfully cooperate with inspectors. At some point, strategic patience ceases to be prudence and becomes permission.

Concern about Iran’s threat has persisted across administrations of both major political parties, grounded in intelligence reporting and force-protection realities. Iran’s trajectory intersects with one of America’s greatest structural vulnerabilities: the fragility of the U.S. electrical grid. Congressional testimony and defense analyses have long warned that a prolonged nationwide outage—whether from cyberattack, coordinated sabotage or electromagnetic pulse—would cascade through food, water, health care, communications and financial systems, producing consequences measured in millions of lives and years of recovery.

Nor is the threat confined to the Middle East. Recent security and intelligence assessments have identified Iran and its proxy networks as persistent risks to the U.S. homeland, including cyber operations and assassination plots. Iranian-linked networks have extended into Latin America, placing hostile infrastructure within closer proximity to U.S. territory. This is not abstract geopolitics but operational reality.

In a system this interdependent and brittle, risk must be measured not only by present capability, but by trajectory and intent. A regime that has defined itself for decades in adversarial terms toward the United States, while expanding missile capacity and asymmetric reach, cannot be treated as a routine regional actor.

There will be time enough to debate the future of national conservatism or the balance between restraint and force within the American Right. But when the architecture of deterrence in the Middle East—and the calculations of Beijing and Moscow—may be shifting in real time, reducing the moment to a story about which Washington faction ascended is strangely small. It redirects attention inward, toward our own ideological camps, rather than outward toward the adversary whose capabilities and trajectory triggered the strike.

Iran is a strategic adversary, not an ideological Rorschach test.

Filtering a potentially world-altering geopolitical event through domestic factional lenses may be more polished than conspiracy rhetoric, but it is not fundamentally different in structure: Both replace analysis of external threat with interpretation of internal tribe.

And so, the question before the country is not who feels vindicated. It is whether the United States correctly assessed an intolerable strategic risk—and acted before delay made the consequences irreversible.

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