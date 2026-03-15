Pahlavi shall return

Without detracting in the least from the considerable merits of the far-reaching military operation currently being carried out in Iran by the joint forces of the United States and Israel, it must be said that if these incredible efforts and incomparable successes in the field are not ultimately crowned with regime change—with the absolute toppling of the Islamic Republic and its replacement by a moderate, friendly state—much of what has been accomplished to date will have been in vain. In fact, it may well come back to smack us in the face like a boomerang.

I say this because the bold efforts of our two countries are already perceived by much of the Western political and intellectual elite as a violation not only of international law, but of the very spirit of modern civilization itself. Only total victory, in the form of the annihilation of the criminal, murderous Islamic Republic, will stamp the kosher seal of moral approval on this incomparable adventure, and make America and Israel (and U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) the feted heroes of the contemporary world.

Moreover, if the Khomeinist entity is not fully and permanently erased, we will find ourselves in a few short years pretty much right back where we started from. Only this time, the world will face a far more determined and fierce Iranian enemy, rearmed to the teeth by its superpower and rogue-state enablers, hell-bent on revenge. That means the unreserved support of a far more powerful China and Russia.

At that point, the Republicans will have long since been ignominiously booted out of office in Washington due to this debacle, which would have been undermined by the increasingly vocal isolationist wing of the MAGA base. Not for nothing did Niccolò Machiavelli assert that if you are going to knock a man down, you had better kill him.

How, then, shall we assist that relatively large portion of the Iranian populace that detests the Islamic Republic and is screaming for vengeance against it to pour out onto the streets and take their country back?

On “the day after,” when the bombing lets up and “the turn of the Persian people” is at hand, several daunting obstacles will stand in the way of the protesters/rebels: (a) the fear of mass slaughter, perpetrated upon them by repression units that just massacred thousands less than two months ago and no longer have anything to lose, which will likely keep the majority indoors; (b) a lack of communication, coordination, organization, planning and even a common purpose; and (c) the perception on the part of the conservative/“principlist”/ “committed” segment of the public, diligently cultivated by the propaganda machine of the regime, that the protesters are nothing but a band of craven, traitorous, progressive, anti-religious punks.

How can we help the opposition overcome these challenges?

No doubt better and more informed minds than my own have already thought of this idea, but I broach it here anyway, because I think it can kill many of the above birds with one stone, and also because it may be the only path to success.

Immediately upon the cessation of our pulverizing sorties—having “softened up” the enemy’s enforcement arms to the greatest extent possible—Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi must be flown to Azerbaijan or Kurdistan, where he will cross the border on foot (at least for part of the way), surrounded by Kurdish irregulars (to whom the long-awaited Kurdish state will be promised as reward, which is a small price to be paid and the right thing to do), as well as by U.S. and Israeli-armed Azeris, perhaps even some, all headed for Tehran.

The procession should move forward during the initial stages under the protection of U.S. and Israeli air cover against whatever Khomeinist forces come forward to challenge them or any projectiles lobbed in their direction. (It is key to protect the 65-year-old prince as a symbol, at least until Tehran is reached.) Every step of this burgeoning pilgrimage should be broadcast live across the planet by hundreds of accompanying reporters.

I say “burgeoning” pilgrimage because, as the entourage of the prince moves eastward, he will inevitably be joined by more and more of the populace, with a stop in Tabriz potentially adding tens of thousands of people. As the anticipation and drama start to build, inhabitants of the provinces will respond to the call to converge on the large cities, with the final destination being Tehran. In the capital itself, the multitudes (much like the Muslim believers in Medina anticipating the Prophet Muhammad’s arrival from Mecca during the Hijrah of 622) will await the prince’s return with bated breath, and head for the city limits to greet and escort him on the way to the parliament and presidential palace.

Let me qualify that “His Majesty” Reza Pahlavi is far from majestic or even a charismatic figure. But that’s exactly the type of fellow needed to run the interim government. His willingness to put himself in harm’s way will grant him a greater measure of legitimacy among a larger percentage of Iranians, many of whom have already been chanting for months: “Long live the king!” and “Pahlavi is coming back!”

The citizens are in dire need of such a rallying point, if they are to know what to do and if they are to muster the requisite courage to do it.

There are, of course, many outstanding issues and problems that need to be discussed. The prince must enter the country swearing on the Quran that he does not seek the throne, but only the welfare of the Iranian people by means of a caretaker government. And after that, he will either step down entirely or relegate himself to a ceremonial role. In fact, he must sign a document to this effect and have it placed front and center throughout.

No less important: The venture must not be allowed to be perceived as anti-religious. It must be framed as a rising up of the oppressed against their oppressors. There are many anti-Khomeinist Shia clerics, in and out of Iran, who will be happy to help with this. Key units of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij units must be bribed with green cards and homes in California for crossing over. Regular army (Artesh) soldiers will no doubt defect more quickly.

This is the scenario I envision. And I am happy to participate in discussions surrounding such matters.