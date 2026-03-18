Empower Women Media
Launched in 2013, Empower Women Media gathers women for networking, training, mentoring and collaborative purposes. We partner with United Nations, NGO and faith based organizations. We build relationships to leverage our talents and resources. We convene change agents and challenge them to create a practical plan for media engagement. As result of our network gatherings, trainings, mentoring and follow up efforts, several collaborative media projects have emerged for the Middle East and around the world.