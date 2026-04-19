Israel marks 83 years since Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Israel on Sunday marked the 83rd anniversary of the beginning of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, when a small group of men and women, armed with meager weapons, rebelled against the German occupiers for almost a month, from April 19 to May 16, 1943.

“Facing certain death, Jews chose to fight—not for victory, but for dignity, identity, and the right to resist,” according to a tweet on Israel’s official X account.

“Their message endures: freedom isn’t granted—it’s defended. Even against impossible odds. We remember them not only for how they died, but for how they chose to live and to fight,” it added.