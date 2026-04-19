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News   Antisemitism

Israel marks 83 years since Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

“Facing certain death, Jews chose to fight—not for victory, but for dignity, identity, and the right to resist.”

Apr. 19, 2026

Israel marks 83 years since Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

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From left: Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Polish President Andrzej Duda and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw for a ceremony marking 80 years since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, on April 19, 2023. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
From left: Israeli President Isaac Herzog, then-Polish President Andrzej Duda and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw for a ceremony marking 80 years since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, on April 19, 2023. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

Israel on Sunday marked the 83rd anniversary of the beginning of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, when a small group of men and women, armed with meager weapons, rebelled against the German occupiers for almost a month, from April 19 to May 16, 1943.

“Facing certain death, Jews chose to fight—not for victory, but for dignity, identity, and the right to resist,” according to a tweet on Israel’s official X account.

“Their message endures: freedom isn’t granted—it’s defended. Even against impossible odds. We remember them not only for how they died, but for how they chose to live and to fight,” it added.

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