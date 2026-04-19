Israel marks 83 years since Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
“Facing certain death, Jews chose to fight—not for victory, but for dignity, identity, and the right to resist.”
Israel on Sunday marked the 83rd anniversary of the beginning of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, when a small group of men and women, armed with meager weapons, rebelled against the German occupiers for almost a month, from April 19 to May 16, 1943.
“Facing certain death, Jews chose to fight—not for victory, but for dignity, identity, and the right to resist,” according to a tweet on Israel’s official X account.
“Their message endures: freedom isn’t granted—it’s defended. Even against impossible odds. We remember them not only for how they died, but for how they chose to live and to fight,” it added.
Today marks 83 years since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.— Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 19, 2026
Facing certain death, Jews chose to fight - not for victory, but for dignity, identity, and the right to resist.
Their message endures: freedom isn’t granted - it’s defended. Even against impossible odds.
We remember them not… pic.twitter.com/x10XGcZT34