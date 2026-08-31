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Hillel International

Hillels around the world enrich Jewish life for tens of thousands of students and young adults in 16 countries on four continents.
Students involved with Hillel at the University of Miami stop by a local firehouse ahead of marking the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Repair the World, Hillel International to draw 800 college students in service, learning for 25th anniversary of 9/11
Volunteer projects address food security, environmental stewardship and other pressing needs, paired with Jewish learning grounded in the importance of remembrance and renewal.
Aug. 31, 2026
Repair the World, Hillel International