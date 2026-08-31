Maia Zelkha

“For years, UNRWA schools have incited violence against Israel, UNRWA employees actively participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and throughout the war, terrorists carried out attacks against Israelis from UNRWA facilities,” the Israeli envoy told JNS.
“It’s not a decisive shift to a new phase of the war,” Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS. “Rather it is a reminder that the U.S. has the will to police the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian retaliation was likely factored into U.S. planning.”
“For years, UNRWA schools have incited violence against Israel, UNRWA employees actively participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and throughout the war, terrorists carried out attacks against Israelis from UNRWA facilities,” the Israeli envoy told JNS.
Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.
“Deploy law enforcement, counterterrorism or military forces, as appropriate, to synagogues and other locations hosting services or events,” the U.S. agency told its diplomatic missions worldwide to pass along to host governments.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.
“For years, UNRWA schools have incited violence against Israel, UNRWA employees actively participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and throughout the war, terrorists carried out attacks against Israelis from UNRWA facilities,” the Israeli envoy told JNS.
“It’s not a decisive shift to a new phase of the war,” Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS. “Rather it is a reminder that the U.S. has the will to police the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian retaliation was likely factored into U.S. planning.”
“For years, UNRWA schools have incited violence against Israel, UNRWA employees actively participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and throughout the war, terrorists carried out attacks against Israelis from UNRWA facilities,” the Israeli envoy told JNS.
Ankara’s silent inroads in Syria has been on Israel’s radar for over a year, whether it’s APCs given as a “gift” to al-Sharaa or Turkey’s aerial capabilities. The strike on Abu al-Duhur signals an end to its containment strategy.
“Deploy law enforcement, counterterrorism or military forces, as appropriate, to synagogues and other locations hosting services or events,” the U.S. agency told its diplomatic missions worldwide to pass along to host governments.
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.