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Mid-Atlantic Media hires new editor to oversee Jewish publications

Steve Schuster will direct three storied Jewish publications in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Newspaper. Credit: moritz320 via Pixabay.
Newspaper. Credit: moritz320 via Pixabay.
(Aug. 31, 2026 / JNS)

Mid-Atlantic Media, LLC, has named Steve Schuster as the new editor of Mid-Atlantic Media’s Jewish Publications Division, overseeing new operations in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Schuster will direct three storied Jewish publications: the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent, which debuted in 1887 and is the second-oldest continuously published Jewish newspaper in the United States; Baltimore Jewish Times, founded in 1919; and Washington Jewish Week, launched in 1930.

Steve Schuster. Credit: Courtesy.
Steve Schuster. Credit: Courtesy.

The papers, which are focused on building and strengthening the Jewish community, regularly produce award-winning content.

Previously the managing editor of Wisconsin Law Journal, Schuster has more than a decade of experience covering legal affairs, business and public policy. Earlier in his career, he reported on Baltimore County politics and the Maryland State House for the Baltimore Sun Media Group. His career also includes time on Capitol Hill, where he reported on the House Intelligence Committee.

Mid-Atlantic Media, which maintains offices in Columbia, Md., also publishes family and style publications, as well as operates a custom media division.

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