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Repair the World, Hillel International to draw 800 college students in service, learning for 25th anniversary of 9/11

Volunteer projects address food security, environmental stewardship and other pressing needs, paired with Jewish learning grounded in the importance of remembrance and renewal.

Repair the World, Hillel International
Students involved with Hillel at the University of Miami stop by a local firehouse ahead of marking the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
Students involved with Hillel at the University of Miami stop by a local firehouse ahead of marking the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
(Aug. 31, 2026 / Repair the World, Hillel International)

As the nation prepares to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, Repair the World (an organization that mobilizes Jewish communities to take action to pursue a just world) and Hillel International (the world’s largest Jewish campus organization) will engage more than 800 college students across the U.S. at approximately 15 campus Hillels to honor this solemn day through acts of service.

Supported by a grant from 9/11 Day and AmeriCorps, campus Hillels nationwide will host volunteer projects addressing food security, environmental stewardship and other pressing local needs, paired with Jewish learning grounded in the importance of remembrance and renewal.

“Most college students today know Sept. 11 through history books and the stories they’ve heard from family, teachers and the media,” said Melissa Levine, senior director of strategic initiatives at Repair the World. “On that day, people came together to care for one another. Service is a way for young adults to connect with and carry forward that legacy. As we enter the High Holiday season and reach the 9/11’s milestone anniversary, Jewish young adults and their peers can embody the value of responsibility and chesed, caring for their neighbors.”

The timing of the commemoration is especially significant as the Jewish community prepares for the High Holidays and the three-year mark of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Through Jewish service and learning, Repair the World and Hillel International are helping a new generation connect with the spirit of civic engagement, compassion and collective responsibility.

“Bringing students together to help their communities is one of the most meaningful ways we have to mark such a solemn day,” said Dani Levine, Hillel International’s senior director of social impact. “Even though these students aren’t old enough to remember 9/11, it is inspiring that they are choosing to spend the day in service. This is the model we are building for future Jewish leaders.”

The initiative also marks the opening of Repair the World’s National Days of Jewish Service(NDJS), a month-long activation running Sept. 10 through Oct. 10, which invites thousands of young adult volunteers across the country to engage in meaningful service. In addition to campus 9/11 programming, this campaign features volunteer opportunities with nonprofit partners focused on issues including food, the environment, housing and refugee and immigrant support.

NDJS is Repair the World’s signature framework for mobilizing Jewish communities around moments of shared meaning throughout the year. In addition to the fall program, Repair organizes nationwide service initiatives around Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, and during the spring, centered around Passover, Earth Day, Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah) and National Volunteer Week. Together, these three annual events provide funding, training and resources that empower local leaders and partners to organize meaningful Jewish service and learning opportunities across the country.

Repair the World expects to engage tens of thousands of volunteers each year, creating opportunities for Jewish young adults to build relationships, respond to local needs and experience Jewish life through service.

“Whether we’re commemorating Sept. 11, honoring Dr. King’s legacy, celebrating Passover or entering the High Holiday season, we have opportunities to act on our values,” added Melissa Levine. “NDJS brings people together to serve with neighbors, strengthen their communities and demonstrate that remembrance is a catalyst for action.”

To learn more about National Days of Jewish Service or find a volunteer opportunity, visit: werepair.org/get-involved/campaign/ndjs/.

Repair the World
About & contact the publisher
Repair the World Repair the World
Repair the World mobilizes Jews and their communities to take action to pursue a just world, igniting a lifelong commitment to service. We believe service in support of social change is vital to a flourishing Jewish community and an inspired Jewish life. By 2030, Repair will inspire and catalyze one million acts of service towards repairing the world.
Hillel International
About & contact the publisher
Hillel International Hillel International
Hillels around the world enrich Jewish life for tens of thousands of students and young adults in 16 countries on four continents.
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