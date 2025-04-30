Trump admin sanctions Chinese network sending missile materials to Iran

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it is sanctioning six people in China and Iran, in addition to six entities in a network that provides Iran with materials to make missiles.

“Iran’s aggressive development of missiles and other weapons capabilities imperils the safety of the United States and our partners,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.

“It also destabilizes the Middle East and violates the global agreements intended to prevent the proliferation of these technologies,” he stated. “To achieve peace through strength, Treasury will continue to take all available measures to deprive Iran’s access to resources necessary to advance its missile program.”

The network has helped Iran procure “sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate” from China, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

“Sodium perchlorate is used to produce ammonium perchlorate, which is controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime, a multilateral political understanding among states that seek to limit the proliferation of missiles and missile technology,” it stated.

The department added that ammonium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate can be used, in part, to make ballistic missiles.