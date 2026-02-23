More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Despite unseasonal cold, snow in NY, Baltimore, too soon to say if crime rise is significant, expert says

“If the pattern holds over time and continues to grow as the months get warmer, then you start to look at things that changed at the turn of the year that might have explained it,” Rafael Mangual, of the Manhattan Institute, told JNS.

Feb. 23, 2026
Menachem Wecker, Aaron Bandler

Despite unseasonal cold, snow in NY, Baltimore, too soon to say if crime rise is significant, expert says

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
NYPD snow
A snow covered NYPD vehicle is seen during a snow storm in New York, Feb. 23, 2026. Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images.

As of Feb. 23, the Baltimore Police Department has reported more homicides (17) and non-fatal shootings (38) so far this year than it did in the same interval in 2025, where there were 15 homicides and 33 non-fatal shootings. And the New York City Police Department said that anti-Jewish hate crimes were up 182% in the city in January, the first month of Zohran Mamdani’s mayoralty, over January 2025.

But despite unseasonal snowfall and cold temperatures on the East Coast in 2026—a factor that figuratively tends to chill the volume of crime—it’s too soon to say whether there is actually a trend of rising crime this year in either city, according to Rafael Mangual, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of its City Journal who studies urban crime.

“It’s almost universally true that crime declines in the cold weather months and rises in the warm weather months,” Mangual, a member of the independent Council on Criminal Justice, told JNS. “Part of that is just fewer opportunities. There are fewer people on the street.”

“People are not going out as much,” he said. “In the summer months, particularly in rougher areas of the city, you’ll have more people hanging out outside, drinking, partying, sidewalk barbecues, and those tend to be sites where disputes arise or people, who have had ongoing disputes, run into each other, and there you tend to see more violence. You tend to see more robberies, because you tend to see more people shopping.”

When there’s a polar vortex or a massive snowstorm in the winter, “you should expect to see an even steeper decline on those dates,” Mangual told JNS.

“I wouldn’t say that you should expect it to even out. It’s not as if there is a preset amount of crimes that offenders want to commit, so they seek to make up for lost time when the weather warms up,” he said.

Generally speaking, Mangual added, “depending on how steep the decline is during a particularly intense winter, you should see an overall decline.”

Even though the month isn’t over, there has been more snow so far this year in New York City, as measured in Central Park (23.9 compared to 10.1 inches) and in the Baltimore area (13.4 compared to 12.7 inches) than in January and February 2025, according to data from the National Weather Service, a federal agency.

Temperatures have also been colder. In Central Park, the average temperature (30.4 degrees) and average low (24.7 degrees) in January 2026 were lower than those numbers in January 2025: 31.2 and 25.9 degrees, respectively. And so far in February, per the federal agency, the Central Park average has been 30.3 degrees and an average low of 24.5 degrees, some five degrees below the statistics in all of February last year, 35 and 29.1, respectively.

Baltimore has also seen lower temperatures. In January 2026, the average was 30.5 degrees, with an average low of 21.9 degrees, slightly below the 30.3 and 22.2 degrees, respectively, in January 2025. The changes in February so far have been more than five degrees. The Baltimore area average so far is 32.1 degrees and an average low of 24.8 degrees, compared to 37.6 degrees and an average low of 28.9 degrees last year.

New York City Snow
Ice on the East River in New York City, Jan. 30, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.

The crime statistics and the weather data so far this year aren’t enough data to indicate whether there is a trend developing, according to Mangual.

“I don’t think so. No. The baseline number is so low that that kind of fluctuation could be attributed to a number of things, including just random chance,” he told JNS. “It’s not the sort of thing that I would attribute to a particular policy direction, and I don’t think it’s something that you could derive a trend from from an analytical standpoint.”

“If the pattern holds over time and continues to grow as the months get warmer, then maybe you start to look at things that changed at the turn of the year that might have explained it,” he said. “But I don’t think that one month, two months in, a change of two homicides over a 60-day period is really something you can glean a whole lot from.”

That doesn’t mean that Mamdani’s rhetoric about Jews isn’t a factor in a city that has long seen anti-Jewish hate crimes take up the “lion’s share” of overall hate crimes, according to Mangual.

“There is no question that New York has struggled with antisemitic hate crimes in particular, but the increase over such a short time with such a low baseline, it’s just not something that I think you can read too much into,” he said.

“I certainly wouldn’t dismiss the potential role that the rhetoric of a jurisdiction’s leadership might have on the conduct of offenders,” he added. “There is research showing that offenders are absolutely aware of and follow policy developments.”

As cities lower the age of criminal responsibility, he said, gang members pass along more responsibility to younger conspirators, “knowing that they will be spared the harshest consequences.”

Police officers are very responsive to leadership’s rhetoric, according to Mangual. “To the extent that they do not feel like they have the support or a mandate for proactive enforcement from leadership, I would absolutely expect to see enforcement backed off of, particularly proactive enforcement,” he told JNS. “Measures like self-initiated investigatory stops, traffic stops, summons enforcement. That sort of thing.”

“One of the things that I worry about with a mayor like Zohran Mamdani is that his rhetoric could ultimately put more distance between him and the NYPD and really make that relationship more frigid that it needs to be, and that could absolutely translate into a pullback of sorts,” he said.

The winter coldness is a “confounding factor” in evaluating whether that pullback is happening already, according to Mangual, who thinks it’s an open question how much longer Jessica Tisch will remain New York City police commissioner, including if Mamdani makes good on campaign promises to take disciplinary authority over police officers away from the commissioner and transfer it to the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board.

If he does give that authority to the CCRB, that would be “not just a disaster from a policy perspective,” Mangual said. “I think it would also be a deal breaker for someone like Tisch.”

“Eliminating and abolishing the gang database, I think, would be another example of this,” he said. “We’ll see how long he keeps his powder dry on some of those bigger campaign promises.”

In the early days of Bill de Blasio’s mayoralty, despite someone as “venerated” as Bill Bratton at the NYPD helm, it “didn’t stop an entire cathedral full of officers from turning their backs to de Blasio when he spoke at an officer’s funeral,” Mangual told JNS.

“It will be interesting to see the degree to which Zohran Mamdani seeks out the police department as a partner or reverts to what I think is probably his more natural disposition, which is to view the department as an opponent,” he said.

Baltimore snow
Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Battalion and paramedics from Old Town Fire Station push an ambulance out of the snow in Baltimore, Jan. 25, 2026. Credit: SSG Lindiwe Henry/U.S. Army National Guard photo.

‘Widespread concern’

James Donny Moses, director of the media relations section for the Baltimore Police Department, told JNS in January that the department and its partners “will take every measure to continue reducing violent crime in 2026 and in the years to come.”

Caren Leven, executive director of the Baltimore Zionist District, told JNS last month that “even with progress in reducing violent crime, widespread concern about antisemitism, combined with early reports of homicides this year, leaves many families cautious rather than reassured.”

“The Jewish community expects elected officials and law enforcement not only to maintain gains in crime reduction but to take antisemitism seriously as a public safety issue and respond with urgency, visibility and accountability,” she said.

Rabbi Nochum Katsenelenbogen, director of the Chabad of Owings Mills, Md., told JNS that “the safety of every human life is a sacred Jewish value, and any loss of life is heartbreaking.”

“At the same time, the Jewish community in Owings Mills remains strong, engaged and vigilant,” he said. “We are careful and responsible. We work closely with law enforcement, and we take security seriously, but we are not afraid, and we refuse to let fear define who we are.”

Hate Crimes
Menachem Wecker
Menachem Wecker Menachem Wecker
Menachem Wecker is the U.S. bureau news editor of JNS.
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin