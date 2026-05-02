WATCH: Israeli Foreign Ministry debunks widespread Hezbollah lies
The Iranian-backed proxy undermines the interests of the Lebanese people, the ministry stressed.
( May 2, 2026 / JNS )
The Israeli Foreign Ministry posted a video online debunking lies spread about Israel regarding its conflict with Hezbollah.
Israel did not start the war in Lebanon and is not targeting United Nations peacekeeping forces, and Hezbollah is not a “resistance group protecting Lebanon from Israel,” the ministry said.
Watch the video below.
Let’s set the record straight.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 1, 2026
Israel, Lebanon and Hezbollah: debunking the lies - exposing the facts. pic.twitter.com/9uAqmOjTH6