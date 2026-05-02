Israeli FM thanks North Macedonia for arresting seven suspects in antisemitic arson

North Macedonia authorities arrested seven suspects on Thursday in connection with an arson attack on the Beth Yaakov Synagogue in the country’s capital on April 12.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday thanked the government of North Macedonia and its Foreign Minister Timčo Mucunski for the “swift and determined action” to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The government’s conduct underscores its commitment to safeguarding the Jewish community in Skopje, Sa’ar said.

I thank the Government of North Macedonia and my friend FM @TimcoMucunski for apprehending 7 suspects in the attempted antisemitic arson attack of the Jewish community building in Skopje on April 12th.

Their swift and determined action to hold the perpetrators accountable… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 1, 2026

The Balkan country’s intelligence service said on Friday that the Islamic State terrorist group is linked to the torching incident, Euronews reported.

No injuries were reported, but the entrance to the building was scorched, the report said.

Two individuals, ages 21 and 38, have been charged with terrorism-related offenses, the police said.

The attack last month was the first antisemitic assault in North Macedonia since World War II, outlet Balkan View reported.

The synagogue in Skopje, the only functioning synagogue in the country, serves the small Jewish community of North Macedonia of about 200 people, most of whom live in the capital.