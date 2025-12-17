More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘I’ve taken loaded guns off of children,’ says new Seattle Public Schools superintendent

Ben Shuldiner, the outgoing superintendent of the Lansing School District in Michigan, told JNS that deep-blue Seattle is a better political fit for him than somewhere like Kentucky.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Ben Shuldiner
Ben Shuldiner. Credit: Courtesy of Seattle Public Schools.
(Dec. 17, 2025 / JNS)

When the Seattle School Board of Directors named Ben Shuldiner, 48, as the finalist for superintendent of Seattle Public Schools on Nov. 5, its president said that the educator, who had been superintendent of the Lansing School District in Michigan since 2021, “reflects the hopes, values and purpose” of the district’s community.

Shuldiner, who is Jewish and slated to assume his new role on Feb. 1, told JNS that deep-blue Seattle is a better fit for him than somewhere like Kentucky.

“Politically, it’s a lot better for me,” he told JNS in a video conversation, in which Beverly Redmond, the Seattle district’s chief of staff, also participated. “I can say words like ‘equity’ and not look over my shoulder too often.”

According to its website, Seattle Public Schools educates 49,226 students in 104 schools, employs 6,486 staff in its schools, and has a budget of $1.172 billion as of late 2023. The district lists 1% of students with a gender of “X,” or other than male or female, and is 14% black, 15% Hispanic and 13% multi-race. Spanish is the most-spoken language in students’ homes, and Somali, Amharic and Arabic are among the top 10.

“At Seattle Public Schools, we are working to dramatically improve academic and life outcomes for students of color by disrupting the legacies of racism in our educational system,” the district states. “By actively becoming an anti-racist educational system, and ensuring students furthest away from educational justice thrive, conditions in Seattle Public Schools will improve for all.”

JNS asked Shuldiner about some of the ways that conditions do not appear to be improving for Jews in the district.

A former principal in the district, who was announced as facilitator of a “listening session” for Jewish and Israeli families in the Bellevue School District in Washington, is accused in a federal lawsuit of having failed, in his previous job, to shield a Jewish student from escalating antisemitic harassment.

A teacher in the district was put on leave in 2024 after saying that Israel “deserved” to be attacked on Oct. 7.

“The first thing you have to do is make sure people are safe and feel safe, not just physically but mentally,” Shuldiner told JNS. He added that he plans to put safety and security “first and foremost” in his new job.

“If it’s antisemitism, that’s huge,” he said. He also referred to a non-Jewish student, who was killed, reportedly after trying to break up a fight, in a school parking lot in the district in 2024.

“If there are issues of antisemitism, which I know there are, then we must address it, so that our Jewish students feel safe,” he said. “If there’s issues of gun violence in our schools, which I know there are, we have to address that so those children feel safe.”

Shuldiner declined to comment on a recent lawsuit against the district alleging Jew-hatred at Nathan Hale High School, and he responded to JNS questions specifically about Jew-hatred by talking about hate universally.

“If somebody is feeling unsafe, if somebody is feeling attacked, then you have to look at that and decide if that is true or not,” he said broadly. “At the end of the day, all I can tell you is I would want every child in the district to feel safe and secure and be able to go to class unencumbered and go to school unencumbered.”

“That would be for a Jewish child, a Muslim child, an East African child, a kid that lives down the street,” he said. “If that didn’t happen, that’s something we would have to address.”

Of the teacher, who remains on administrative leave, the district told JNS, after saying that Hamas was “justified” on Oct. 7, Shuldiner said that “everybody gets due process. That’s kind of the deal.”

“I would hope that if I was ever accused of something, I would be afforded due process as well,” he said.

“It’s really sad to hear these stories,” he added. “I wasn’t there, but it doesn’t matter. I’m going to be the superintendent in the district, and these are the kinds of things that we have to address.”

‘I’ve taken loaded guns off of children’

The New York native, educated at Harvard University and City University of New York, told JNS that he is the “child of educators and a grandchild of educators.”

Last month, Shuldiner told the School Superintendents Association that his leadership “ is, in many ways, an expression of my faith.”

“From the earliest days of my life, my secular humanist Jewish faith has been both a personal anchor and a guide for my public service. The values, rituals and historical consciousness I carry have deeply shaped the way I approach my work in education,” he said. “I do not separate who I am from how I lead.”

“Being Jewish means carrying the weight and wisdom of a long history, a history of resilience in the face of hardship: slavery in Egypt, the Spanish Inquisition, pogroms, the Holocaust,” he said. “We have been ‘the other’ for millennia, denied full belonging, denied security and, at times, denied the right to exist.”

Those experiences “remind me daily of how fragile belonging can be and how essential it is to build schools where every child feels safe, valued and included,” he said. “But it is also from this history of unsettledness that creates education as the fabric of who we are. If place and property can be ripped asunder, education, knowledge and tradition are all that truly bind us.”

“The oft-repeated line ‘but they can never take away your education’ is seared into our faith,” he said.

He added that Jewish learning is about questioning, in addition to memorization, and about taking part in the education, as on Passover, which has inspired him to think about schools as “places where students are active participants in their own learning, where curiosity not only is allowed but celebrated, and where each child can see themselves in their education.”

He also said that the concept of “repairing the world” and the requirement to seek forgiveness before Yom Kippur have inspired his thoughts on being an education leader. His understanding of Judaism has also led him to work to “make our schools places of justice and equity,” he said.

He told JNS that he and his wife—whom he called a “much more impressive human being than I am”—plan to hunt for apartments in Seattle over winter break and that they hope to start a family soon.

In his new role, he intends to focus on reducing violence, as he has tried to do in Michigan.

In Lansing, schools have “secure vestibules, we have bullet-resistant film, we have fences, we have cameras, we have metal detectors,” he told JNS. Instead of police officers in the schools, the district has “public safety officers, who are trained,” he said. “The nice thing about having your own officers is they work for the district.”

“They actually know the children, and many of them are also like the football coach or the basketball coach or the tutor,” he said. He told JNS that one thing he thinks is absolute, and not about the desires of individual communities, is that there be a single point of entry to a school.

“Sadly, I’ve taken loaded guns off of children,” he told JNS. “I’ve done that personally. I did it in New York. I’ve done it in Lansing. This is stuff that I’ve experienced.”

Keeping schools safe is about more than locking certain doors; it must also be practical, he said. “We have to really make sure that we are not putting up extra burdens on our children,” he said.

JNS asked him about a proposed state law, initiative IL 26-638, that would bar biological males from competing with and against females in athletic competitions.

“I hate to punt on this,” he told JNS. “I would want to actually understand what the initiative is and what the question is.”

“I think that the whole purpose of a school district is for kids to feel safe and feel that they can participate, and so depending on what that means in individual situations, I think it’s a difficult one,” he said. “I am supportive of our children feeling safe and being able to participate as freely as they feel comfortable doing.”

“That’s true for all things,” he said, “that we have to really make sure that we are not putting up extra burdens on our children.”

Shuldiner turned to Redmond, the Seattle district’s chief of staff, and asked about the district police.

“Our policy is that we’re supportive of trans students, and we’ve held that position,” she said. She added that Chris Reykdal, the state’s public instruction superintendent, “has asked us to follow his lead in terms of anything.”

Campus Antisemitism Egypt
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
New Hampshire State House
U.S. News
New Hampshire travel office promotes event, on Yom Kippur, with anti-genocide group that defends ‘Palestine’
The online “peace and justice” conversation is to focus on “U.S. militarism and racism” and is listed on the official website of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
September 20, 2026 11:32 AM
JNS Staff
Neve Tzuf terror attack
Israel News
Terrorist kills Netanel Shakron, father of six, in Samaria on Yom Kippur eve
“Today, six young Israeli children lost their father to heinous terrorism,” the Israeli government stated. “May his memory be a blessing.”
September 20, 2026 04:46 AM
JNS Staff
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. News
CENTCOM: US forces facilitate shipping of 1 billion oil barrels out of Strait of Hormuz
The volume of commodities transiting the strategic waterway has reached a new peak in the last two weeks, said Adm. Brad Cooper.
Sept. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli paratroopers operate in Southern Lebanon in an undated handout image released by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Two Israeli troops hurt by IED amid effort to destroy Hezbollah terror assets in Lebanon
The IDF said it would continue to operate in the security zone in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Beirut.
Sept. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Elisha Wiesel. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How to respond to the battlefield we live in
Elisha Wiesel
Opinion
The senator who helped pave the way for US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Chaim Silberstein