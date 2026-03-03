Reform Jewish groups’ Iran statement a ‘hodgepodge’ that undermines US, Israeli efforts, ZOA head says

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, sharply criticized a coalition of Reform Jewish groups, accusing them of undercutting U.S. and Israeli military efforts and repeating what he called false claims about shelter access in Israel.

Klein told JNS that a March 1 letter from the coalition “is a wishy-washy hodgepodge that fails to appreciate, support and express gratitude for the brilliant, necessary joint U.S.-Israeli actions against the Iranian regime’s dangerous military and nuclear programs.”

The letter addressing the war in Iran was signed by leaders from eight organizations within the Reform movement, including Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, who is listed as a speaker at the J Street Convention in Washington, D.C., which concludes on Tuesday.

Klein said the Reform movement’s statement undermines U.S. and Israeli efforts and legitimacy by challenging the military strategy, incorrectly asserting that Congress has been blocked from carrying out its constitutional duties—which he said U.S. President Donald Trump is fully observing under the Constitution and War Powers Act—and by advancing what he called the “blood libel” claim that Israelis are in bomb shelters while Palestinians lack access to them.

“We are keeping in our hearts those in the direct line of Iranian missiles who are forced to seek safety in bomb shelters—as well as Palestinians who do not have access to shelters—at this very moment,” the letter states.

“There is no ‘ethnic shelter discrimination,’” Klein told JNS. “Shelters are mandatory in all new buildings. Many Jewish Israelis and Arabs who live in older homes lack the best access to shelters.”

“Shame on the Reform movement,” he added.

In their letter, Reform leaders expressed solidarity with Israeli and U.S. service members and condemned the Iranian regime, while also urging caution.

“There can be little doubt that Iran has been a malign force against its own people and against Israel, America, the global Jewish people and so many others in the region and beyond,” the leaders wrote, adding that they “dream of an end to the repression that has kept Iranians from living freely for more than four decades.”

At the same time, they wrote that they “have serious concerns about the Administration’s lack of full engagement with Congress in launching this war. Across the highest levels of military, diplomatic, and defense circles, many are questioning whether we have a clear, thought-out strategy to ensure our military power achieves our intended goals.”

The coalition urged U.S. leaders “to act with the utmost care in ensuring that this military operation is undertaken with minimal harm to innocent Iranian civilians,” called for congressional oversight and asked the president “to maintain clarity on the goals of this war and what achievements will mark its end.”

The letter concluded with prayers for peace and protection.